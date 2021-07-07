USDA on July 6 made producers in most of Idaho eligible to apply for emergency loans due to drought.
The agency has designated 20 Idaho counties as primary natural disaster areas because they have suffered growing-season drought classified as extreme or exceptional, or severe for at least eight consecutive weeks.
USDA also made contiguous counties eligible — including 23 of Idaho’s remaining 24, three in Oregon, two each in Montana and Nevada, and one in Wyoming. In Idaho, only Boundary County on the border with Canada is not listed as eligible.
The declaration allows USDA’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. Proceeds can cover expenses including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinancing certain debts.
FSA will review loan applications based on the extent of losses, available security and repayment ability. Applications are due Feb. 22.
“This year, a lot of people are going to limp through,” said Menan, Idaho, rancher Adam Clark. “But if we don’t get a significant winter and snowpack, things are going to be pretty scary next year.”
He said he expects much of the small-grain crop in eastern and southern Idaho to finish, though losses occurred in the central mountains.
The outlook for corn varies by location and is less certain overall. Fewer hay cuttings and lower yields are likely in many locations, depleting supplies and increasing prices.
Cattle in many areas probably will move off pasture early and consume feed crops in shorter supply, said Clark, who is also Valley Wide Cooperative board chairman. He expects more sales and culling.
“We have a ranch up on the Montana border, and for the first time ever, we hauled water out to our cows,” he said.