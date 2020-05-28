Since the first international symposium on quinoa seven years ago, production of the gluten-free crop has expanded worldwide.
"It's becoming a household word, really," said Kevin Murphy, specialty crop breeder at Washington State University.
Registration opened last week for the second International Quinoa Research Symposium. The free online event is Aug. 17-19.
Two hundred people have already signed up. Murphy hopes to draw 500 to 1,000 participants.
The symposium will include recorded field tours and a virtual poster session.
Murphy estimates farmers raise quinoa on 3,000 to 5,000 acres in the Pacific Northwest, with southeast Idaho a particular hot spot.
Currently, acreage data aren't tracked, he said.
"We really want to track it, there's just no formal organization in place to do so," Murphy said.
Most varieties grown in the region come from private companies, with some seeds available to the public, Murphy said.
The first WSU variety is roughly two years away from release, Murphy said. The 10 best lines went to a winter nursery in Chile, and others are in trials in Rwanda, Ecuador and Malawai.
"I think we're really close, but we just want to make sure," he said.
Quinoa is almost entirely grown for the edible seed, but the university is working with a chef group in New York to consider the potential new variety for its greens, which could be used in salads or stir fry dishes, Murphy said.
The symposium emphasizes research, marketing, sales, cooking with quinoa and where farmers can take quinoa for processing.
Murphy hopes participants leave with a greater sense of the U.S. and international quinoa community. The new symposium has three times as many speakers as the first one, he said.