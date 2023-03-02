Demographic, dietary and export trends point to an opportune time for the Idaho Barley Commission to increase the share of the crop that goes into the food segment, officials said.
The state led the U.S. in barley production in 2022, helped by record-high average yields. About 70% of the crop is used for malting, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.
“While food barley exports have slowed since COVID, there is potential to expand domestic food barley use while we are working to regain export markets,” said Laura Wilder, the commission’s administrator.
Total Idaho barley exports dropped by 93% between 2021 and 2022, the State Department of Agriculture reported, citing U.S. Census Bureau Foreign Trade Division data. Malt barley exports fell by 48%.
Versatile, economical barley is high in fiber, a good source of protein and iron, rich in vitamins and minerals as well as amino acids, low in fat and sodium, and naturally cholesterol-free, said Liz Wilder, communications consultant for the commission and Laura Wilder’s daughter-in-law. She focuses on outreach and events, recipe development and social media related to the commission’s food barley efforts.
Across the generations, trends include ingredients that provide an extra health benefit beyond nutritional value, cooking in-season foods to meet tight budgets and aid sustainability, and a “lazy cooking movement” that emphasizes ease and simplicity, she said at a recent commission board meeting.
About 55% of Millennials say convenience is one of the most important factors in foods to buy, Wilder said.
Generation Z, born in 1997 or later, spends more on food than Millennial or Generation X members, she said.
And Generation Z prioritizes bolstering health through food, Wilder said. Top benefits its members seek from food are more energy or less fatigue, 38%; improved sleep, 35%; emotional or mental health, 33%; and digestive or gut health, 29%.
Generation Z will spend more for sustainable foods, she said.
“Even snacking is changing,” Wilder said.
Energy and nutrition are increasingly preferred over treats, protein is a top consideration, and people are less likely to accept a trade-off between taste and nutrition, she said.
About 77% of Generation Z members report snacking at least once a day, Wilder said.
Millennials are most likely to snack between meals — 96% replace one meal with a snack once a week and 58% snack four to five times a day, she said. Some 64% of this group considers the snack healthier and better if it has fewer ingredients.
