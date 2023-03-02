New Idaho Barley Commissioner specializes in growing food barley segment (copy)

A field of food barley grows in McKay Seed's territory of Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington. The Idaho Barley Commission says the time is right to increase the share of the crop that goes to food.

 Courtesy of Dan McKay

Demographic, dietary and export trends point to an opportune time for the Idaho Barley Commission to increase the share of the crop that goes into the food segment, officials said.

The state led the U.S. in barley production in 2022, helped by record-high average yields. About 70% of the crop is used for malting, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you