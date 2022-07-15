In some years, the value of food aid donations can be the equivalent of a Top 10 customer for wheat grown by U.S. farmers, according to an expert at U.S. Wheat Associates, the trade arm of the U.S. wheat industry.
Wheat donations for food aid have averaged 970,000 metric tons in the last five marketing years, and have reached more than 1 million metric tons in the last two years, said Shelbi Knisley, director of trade policy for U.S. Wheat Associates.
"Food aid is very important to our farmers," she said. "That's a large market."
Knisley spoke about food aid July 12 during the Idaho Wheat Commission's "From the Field" podcast.
Under the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service's Food for Progress program, commodities are purchased and "monetized."
The wheat is purchased in a typical commercial sale at market value and shipped to a nation where it is then sold. The proceeds from the sale are used to fund an aid project, Knisley said. The class of wheat sent is determined by availability and the preference of the country receiving it.
Food aid donations must not disrupt commercial sales, she said.
The U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) Food for Peace emergency food program also sends commodities to the most food-insecure countries. Most U.S. wheat goes to Yemen and Ethiopia, Knisley said. More than half of present donations are in the form of cash or vouchers and not commodities, she noted.
Yemen primarily receives soft white wheat grown in the Pacific Northwest. Ethiopia mostly receives hard red winter wheat.
The U.S. in April released funding under the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust to offset lost wheat supplies from Ukraine. The trust is used to respond to unanticipated food crises abroad when other resources are not available.
Funding from the trust will help with higher food prices, Knisley said.
U.S. Wheat also provides assistance to end-users in countries receiving food aid where it makes sense and is practical, she said.
"Unfortunately, in some of these countries we're talking about ... it's not the safest place to travel," she said.
Wheat donations can also lead to new markets, she said.
For example, South Korea once received wheat as food aid and is now a high-value customer.
The U.S. is the largest supplier of food aid, Knisley said.
"By selling it, our farmers are benefitting from the sale of the wheat ... and also that product is being sent overseas to those that are hungry and need food," Knisley said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com