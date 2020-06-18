National flour demand will likely drop from the rush at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but be higher than before quarantine began, an industry leader says.
"We've been very impressed with the number of people who have returned to baking or learned to bake," said Jim McCarthy, president of the North American Millers Association in Arlington, Va. "We think this will be a trend that will continue for some time."
McCarthy expects the next USDA quarterly flour production report, due later this month, will likely show a "dramatic" increase compared to normal during the second quarter of the year.
Mills were running at full capacity during a typically slower time period, he said.
Baking generally drops off during warmer summer weather anyway, McCarthy said. Things pick up from Halloween to Valentine's Day, he added.
He hopes for an uptick in use of bread for sandwiches. He also expects increased use of hot dogs, hamburger buns and flour for pasta.
The increased demand was more of a distribution issue than a supply issue, McCarthy said. The association's members made retail flour and for bakeries.
The millers association worked with federal, state and local governments to make sure the supply chain was open and grains could get to mills, and then on to stores and bakeries, he said.
Some customers might still report difficulty finding a particular type or brand of flour in stores, he said, but then return and find it a week later.
The association expects a "significant" continued demand for hard and soft wheat flour, he said.