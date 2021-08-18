The first in-person trade team representing overseas wheat customers since the COVID-19 pandemic began toured the Pacific Northwest this week.
Two North American representatives of the Nisshin Seifun Group from Japan visited Idaho, Oregon and Washington. They are based in Minneapolis, Minn., and Vancouver, B.C., in Canada.
"Due to COVID restrictions, it's still really difficult for people to get to the United States from Japan and vice versa," said Joe Bippert, program director of the Washington Grain Commission. "If you have people that are already vaccinated living in a country with easier access to the United States, it just made more sense."
The U.S. wheat industry has been relying on "virtual" trade teams using online platforms since March 2020.
The group represents one of the four major flour mills in Japan. Japan is the third largest customer for U.S. wheat, annually buying an average of 2.83 million metric tons in the last five years, according to U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry.
The group usually visits once a year, but the trip was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"This year, it wasn't originally planned, but given the unusual crop, they wanted to make a point to send a team over," Bippert said.
Japan desires a consistent product throughout the year, and typically requires a maximum protein content of 10.5%. Drought and heat stress this year have resulted in higher protein levels in some Pacific Northwest wheat.
The U.S. industry recommends Japan change its specifications to allow grain elevators and exporters to blend proteins.
"It's going to be challenging as the year progresses to be able to meet that (10.5%) specification," Bippert said. "As opposed to supplying them what they need early on and then not having enough later, we're hoping they'll change their specification ... and allow them some time to communicate to their customers what the change is going to be so the end-users can make whatever adjustments that are needed to make sure the quality stays consistent."
Other large markets for Northwest wheat, such as the Philippines and South Korea, are making adjustments to their specifications to account for the higher protein, Bippert said.
The group sent questionnaires about the crop to each grain elevator, and requested samples, which they will blend together into a sample representative of PNW wheat, milling and testing for performance, Bippert said.
They will take answers about the harvest and crop quality back to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the wheat purchasing agent for Japan, and make recommendations about what to change in purchase specifications.
During the visits, the team considered each grain elevator's COVID-19 protocols. Some required masking inside, while one wanted a meeting outdoors, Bippert said.
"There were some adjustments," he said. "Nothing that took away from the quality of the meeting."
The grain commission is beginning to hear from more teams hoping to visit the region, he said.
As new information regarding the Delta variant of COVID-19 becomes available, travel requirements for the U.S. and customers overseas will likely change, he said.
"If companies are able to adjust and meet those requirements, I think the preference will be for an in-person visit," he said.