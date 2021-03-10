BOISE — The Idaho House Agricultural Affairs Committee March 8 approved a proposal that would grant the state Wheat Commission bonding authority to help finance a new headquarters building.
The commission owns its headquarters at 821 W. State St. in Boise, west of the state Capitol. The building houses several other commodity commissions and associations as well as an office for a University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences assistant dean.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 106 authorizes the commission to issue bonds for $3.5 million through the State Building Authority. The resolution’s fiscal note says the commission plans to fund the remainder of the project with funds it already has in reserve. There is no expected impact on the state general fund, which comes from income and sales taxes.
Commission Executive Director Casey Chumrau said building a new headquarters on the existing site is more economical than renovating the mid-1940s structure. The project is expected to cost $6 million to $7 million.
Plans call for construction of a three-story, 29,000-square-foot building with parking and retail space at street level, office space for lease on the third floor, and office and meeting space for the commission and other agricultural organizations on the second floor.
Tenants of the current building plan to occupy the new building, Chumrau said.
The committee sent the resolution to the full House with a do-pass recommendation. The Senate adopted it by voice vote Feb. 18.
The commission, a state agency, collects a tax from growers to fund marketing, research and education. Wheat is one of the state's biggest crops.