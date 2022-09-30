Lower Monumental Dam

Lower Monumental Dam on the lower Snake River in Washington state.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Breaching the dams on the lower Snake River is the "centerpiece action" to restoring salmon and steelhead populations, according to a final report from NOAA Fisheries.

The White House today released the report, "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead." It includes input from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you