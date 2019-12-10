House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement today that negotiations on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement have been completed was welcomed by farmers.
"It's very important for United States wheat production that USMCA get passed," Gary Bailey, chairman of the Washington Grain Commission and a St. John, Wash., wheat farmer, told the Capital Press. "We've been waiting a long time. There have been a lot of distractions in Congress, it seems. I'm glad they got to work and got this done."
Bailey said the industry hopes to see the final agreement completed before the end of the year.
USMCA affects Midwestern wheat farmers more than Pacific Northwest wheat farmers, Bailey said.
"Any increase or solidification of any trade agreements helps everyone," he said.
The announcement is a step toward a final agreement, said Steve Mercer, vice president of communications for U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the wheat industry. The agreement must be submitted to Congress for approval.
Mercer said he didn't want to speculate on the timeline for congressional approval.
"It's reassurance for wheat growers and the entire agricultural industry," he told the Capital Press. "What we need is to be able to continue trading freely with Mexico. They're our largest single international customer. We feel like this agreement finally ends the uncertainty that's been hanging over the market."
The agreement also sends a signal that the U.S. is capable of negotiating high-quality trade agreements to benefit both its economy and that of its trading partners, Mercer added.
“We urge the House to expeditiously pass this agreement so it can be ratified by the Senate this year,” Randy Gordon, president of the National Grain and Feed Association, said in a press release. “Doing so will be a tremendous win for the United States and the entire North American region and our interdependent economies.”
“This is welcome news and a relief for American farmers," Angela Hofmann, co-executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, a national bipartisan coalition of ag commodity and business groups, said in a press release. "Now it’s time to get the bill passed before politics can get in the way. Farmers and ranchers will be watching closely to ensure that their members of Congress are standing up for American agriculture."
Farmers have struggled in the face of bad weather and "unpredictable" trade policy, Hofmann stated.
“Passing USMCA will guarantee that our farmers’ closest and most important markets will remain free from tariffs and red tape," she said.
Hofmann commended U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle who have worked to get to a deal.
"It’s a great reminder that opening markets for American farmers should never be a partisan issue," she stated. "We urge both sides to continue to heed the calls of American farmers and quickly pass this agreement.”
"I'd just like to make a shout-out to the U.S. trade representatives and their hard work putting all these agreements together," said Bailey, of the Washington commission, referring to completed trade agreements with South Korea and Japan. "They've had their nose to the grindstone the whole time."