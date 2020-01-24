Luke and Sara Adams went through several years of ups and downs on their way to making cover crops an integral part of their 4,500-acre farm.
So they won’t be surprised if their upcoming presentation at a Feb. 6 soil-health workshop generates questions from farmers considering getting into the cover-crop game.
East and West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation Districts plan the free workshop from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley, Idaho.
“With everything in farming, there’s always some fear that when we change what has been working, we won’t have as good an outcome,” Luke Adams said. “And we have had to overcome those.”
He, Sara and their 15 employees grow sugar beets, malt barley, potatoes and feed crops north of Rupert, Idaho.
They got into cover crops in 2012 on their farm, but used conventional tillage. The following year, they left 5 acres untilled in the fall, “but then when spring came, we got nervous and did tillage,” Luke said.
They gained confidence, eventually adding acres and direct seeding a cash crop.
Two varieties of oilseed radish and a mustard crop proved effective as cover crops.
“The catalyst for cover cropping for our farm was our challenge with Sugar Beet Cyst Nematode,” Luke said. “The primary thing we learned is that you need to have quality advisers who understand cover crops in your local region, and you have to have the right species of cover crop to solve your problems.”
Because of south-central Idaho’s irrigated agriculture and crop rotations, “we can’t just copy what’s done in the Midwest.”
Lately, the third-generation farmers plant cover crops on about 500 acres and see quality gains in the cash crops that follow. They plan to increase cover acreage as rotations and irrigation supplies allow.
“We are definitely not in testing or trial mode,” Luke said. “We have proven our cover-crop system works with sugar beets and potatoes.”
He and Sara founded AgriTerre Seed in 2016 to market cover-crop seed and provide consulting.
Sara said water infiltration and the soil’s water-holding capacity ultimately improve where cover crops are planted, ideally enabling the grower to optimize an annual allotment of irrigation water and aid soil health.
Additional acres could be planted in cover crops on the farm — named for Luke’s father, Timm Adams — if upcoming experiments on using less water on the crops prove successful.