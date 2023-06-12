Port of Seattle

Containers are stacked at the Port of Seattle. The Pacific Maritime Association accused the International Longshore and Warehouse Union of disrupting port operations. The union denies the charge.

The Pacific Maritime Association accused longshore workers on Monday of slowing down operations at the Port of Seattle, a claim the union denies, but that has the attention of agricultural exporters.

The PMA, which represents shipping companies and terminal operators, issued a statement claiming that terminal operations at the Port of Seattle "came to a halt" over the weekend.

