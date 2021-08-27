Pacific Northwest wheat farmers will likely plant their crop later than normal this year in hopes of fall rain that will replenish moisture in the soil, industry leaders say.
USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reports Washington subsoil moisture was 60% very short, 32% short, and 8% adequate for the week ending Aug. 22.
Idaho subsoil moisture was 40% very short, 39% short and 21% adequate.
Oregon subsoil moisture was 75% very short, 16% short and 9% adequate.
"Topsoil moisture is worse," said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.
USDA reports topsoil moisture is 72% very short, 23% short and 5% adequate in Washington.
Idaho topsoil moisture is 41% very short, 36% short and 23% adequate.
Oregon topsoil moisture is 76% very short, 12% short and 12% adequate.
"Some producers have, or are, waiting to seed, hoping for moisture," Squires said. "At the same time others are beginning and planting now."
The USDA indicates winter wheat seeding is at 7% compared to a five-year average of 2% at this time of year, Squires said.
"But one must consider that harvest completed much earlier this year," Squires said.
Squires hopes recent predictions of a La Nina bringing more rain and snow this winter are accurate.
"Idaho remains in historic drought," said Casey Chumrau, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission.
Currently, 88% of Idaho’s land area, including nearly all 44 counties, is experiencing severe or higher drought conditions. Fifty-eight percent of the state is currently classified as extreme or exceptional drought.
"Idaho needs substantial rain to prepare for planting and provide a good start to next year’s crop," Chumrau said. "High wheat prices and lower prices for some specialty crops might result in additional wheat acres but it is still too soon to know."
Lauren Port, of the Washington Crop Improvement Association, said her organization has received reports of seed producers getting 30% to 50% of normal yields, with some reports of "shriveled" and "small-seeded" crops.
Data on the 2021 seed crop is limited at this time, but early seed samples are still showing strong germination, Port said.
"Because of limited or no soil moisture, the seed dealers that I have spoken with anticipate that fall seeding will take place later than normal," she said. "Folks that would usually be planting late August may be looking at late September, or later."
To the south, timing of planting will lean toward mid-November as producers wait for precipitation, Oregon Wheat CEO Amanda Hoey said.
"For some, I expect it to bump up nearer to deadlines associated with crop insurance dates," she said.
Hoey expects the number of planted wheat acres to increase. She points to higher wheat prices and water issues driving the switch in regions such as in the Treasure Valley.
"For areas where stored water is reduced due to drought, producers may be looking at less water-intensive crop options for the upcoming year," Hoey said.
Anticipating more wheat plantings, the Oregon wheat industry has been advising growers moving into wheat directly following corn to break down corn residue to minimize opportunities for fusarium head blight to gain hold in the wheat crop.
"Particularly with the limited chemistries available, management controls are an important consideration," Hoey said, adding that farmers should consider breaking the disease cycle with a non-grass crop.
A price premium for club wheat, a subclass of soft white wheat named for its clubbed appearance, could spur more planting this year, Squires said.
Western white wheat is a blend of soft white wheat and club wheat. Key overseas customers in Japan, Thailand and Singapore purchase Western white wheat.
Club wheat is priced $1.50 to $2 higher than regular soft white wheat on the Portland market.
"Which would be good as total supply has dwindled to an estimated 12-year low," he said.