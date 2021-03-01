Farmers should read the fine print when entering into agreements with soil carbon market programs, an expert says.
Soil carbon market programs are not fully established, and a lot of uncertainty remains, said Jeremy Bunch, the sales, research and logistics manager at Shepherd's Grain, whose farmer-owners use no-till practices.
"There's a lot of companies that are trying to be leaders in this space, but my sense is no one really knows where they're going exactly yet," he said. "It's still an evolving program overall."
More education is needed, Bunch said.
"The goal is not to get growers to sign up for carbon markets, the goal is to sequester carbon," he said.
Growers also need to be aware of the value of their data. Some programs require sharing on-farm data, Bunch said.
Long-term contracts that restrict farming practices are a deal-breaker for growers, particularly those on leased land, Bunch said.
Many new carbon markets are not able to pay for past carbon accruals, Bunch said.
"It becomes more of a challenge for the folks who have been farming no-till, diverse crop rotations for 20 or 30 years — it's more difficult for them to jump into these programs," he said.
Growers who have already adopted no-till practices will be restricted from a lot of soil carbon market programs, Bunch said. Most want to require growers to implement a major new practice to enhance carbon sequestration.
Shepherd's Grain is working with several companies to develop a program that would apply to carbon stored retroactively for its farmers, Bunch said.
Bunch spoke Feb. 24 during the Palouse chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby meeting on agriculture, soil health and climate policy, held online.
Current programs won't necessarily help a farmer transition from conventional tillage to no-till, he said. He cited a grower's concerns over yield loss, saying the programs didn't pay enough to cover it.
Shepherd's Grain farmers use direct seed farming practices and are certified for sustainable practices. The company's primary market is the Pacific Northwest, but it sells flour around the U.S. through distributors.