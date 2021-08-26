Wheat stripe rust in the eastern Pacific Northwest this year is at the lowest level since USDA Agricultural Research Service research geneticist Xianming Chen began working in the region more than 30 years ago.
"Usually, even if we have low rust, we can have quite good stripe rust data in our experimental fields near Pullman," Chen told the Capital Press. "But this year, we even tried twice to do artificial inoculation. The rust did not develop because it was very dry, hot weather conditions."
Chen arrived in 1985. He's only had to inoculate three times in the last 30 years, he said.
Most years, there's adequate rust in Chen's experimental fields, which include wheat varieties susceptible to the disease. Most growers are raising varieties with some level of resistance.
There was "almost no rust" in farmers' commercial fields, Chen added.
Based on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, Chen plants varieties in Pullman, Walla Walla and Mount Vernon.
This year, the only reliable data for Chen's research came from WSU's Mount Vernon location on the wetter, cooler, western side of the state.
Chen plans to add a winter wheat nursery under irrigation in Central Ferry, Wash., in the fall.
"That way, we can guarantee two sites have a good level of rust," he said.
Dry weather began in April and continued through July and August.
Just because there was low rust doesn't mean there was no rust. Prior to the artificial inoculation, Chen's team spotted several infected leaves at the Pullman site, considered the first appearance on the Palouse. That was about two weeks later than normal, Chen said, so the spot didn't develop further.
Stripe rust is completely gone for the current growing season, Chen said.
Stripe rust prefers cool, wet weather conditions.
"A good year for wheat production is also a good year for rust development," he said.
There's still some rust spores in the plants, but Chen expects a very low infection rate come fall.
"Even if just a few spores survive ... later on when weather conditions are favorable, they can develop very quickly," Chen said.
He will continue to monitor conditions in winter and spring.
"The rust is still there," Chen said. "It's there, not completely zero, but not (producing) enough to do damage."
