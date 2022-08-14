When engulfed in grain, a person has about two minutes to survive, an engineer and agricultural safety consultant says, calling it a "very gruesome death."
"When we look at the autopsies of these victims, there's grain packed in every orifice of their body," said Carol Jones, a consultant in Stillwater, Okla., and agricultural engineering emeritus professor at Oklahoma State University.
Jones spoke about grain storage safety Aug. 11 during the Idaho Wheat Commission's "From the Field" webinar.
Harvest is a "risky time" for grain farmers, she said.
"The forces are just beyond belief when you're under that much grain — it's almost always a recovery and not a rescue, in those situations," she said. "Every time you breathe out, grain comes down on your chest and it's hard to get the next breath, but eventually you're going to have to get a breath, and the grain goes down into your lungs and completely impacts your lungs, eyes, ears."
A farmer standing in grain up to the knees won't be able to pull himself out without a rope or assistance, she said.
"And they're not going to be able to just pull you out directly," she said. "If you're to your waist, it's going to take about 800 pounds to pull you directly out. Grain just puts that much force on the human body. If you're up to your shoulders, it's going to take up to 1,600 pounds to pull you out."
The average rescue takes four hours and 100 people, Jones said.
About 60 grain storage entrapments or engulfments occur each year in the U.S., Jones said. About half of them result in death.
Workers most often become trapped when unloading grain that's been in storage and cleaning the bin for the next season, Jones said.
The first step is making sure the storage bin will preserve the crop. Farmers should check seals and bolts, and monitor for temperature and moisture, Jones said.
Grain can clump to the side of the bin or form a "bridge" over the top surface, which needs to be broken up to go through the auger. When a worker enters the bin to break up the clumps or the bridge, that's when he can become trapped.
Jones says farmers in the bin with an auger operating and poorly guarded sumps are running a high risk. Body parts or clothing can get tangled up with the auger.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires "lockout-tagout" safety equipment and training. Equipment should be turned off and the worker entering the bin have the key with him to avoid someone accidentally starting the machinery.
Everything except the aeration system and lighting should be locked and tagged out, according to OSHA. The agency also doesn't allow entering the bin when the grain is over a person's head.
Most family farms don't meet OSHA regulations, Jones said.
"The grain doesn't know whether it's on a family farm or a commercial facility," she said. "It acts the same."
Many steel bins block cell phone signals, she said.
Jones recommends a farmer working alone make arrangements with a partner, family members or a neighbor to stand outside the bin to call 911 if needed.
If that's not possible, the farmer should ensure someone knows he's entering the bin and plan to contact him every 30 minutes or so.
"The worst-case scenario is when a wife calls 911 and says, 'Joe didn't come home for supper tonight, where is he?' and they find him in the bottom of the bin," she said.
Jones has fond memories of being a kid and playing in the grain bin or in the hopper on the combine during harvest time, but said grain was handled at less than 1,000 bushels an hour back then.
"We handle grain in our commercial facilities up to 40,000 bushels an hour now," she said. The typical speed is 5,000 to 10,000 bushels per hour. "It's just so much more dangerous now. ... It's just not a place for little kids to be any more."
OSHA requires safety training once a year, but Jones recommends hands-on training every six months.
Oklahoma State offers grain entrapment safety training to farmers, co-ops, grain elevators and firefighters. Jones hopes to obtain OSHA funding to extend training to the Pacific Northwest.
