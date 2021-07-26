Northwest white wheat farmers may see discounts because of high protein levels in their crops.
Higher protein wheat is good for crackers, but detrimental for most soft white products such as cookies or cakes, said Art Bettge, a Moscow, Idaho, industry consultant.
The formation of gluten from higher protein content limits the spread of cookies and volumes of cakes, impacting flavor, color or causing stress fractures when just sitting on the shelf.
It also creates a "more rigid mouthfeel," a sensation that is undesirable when eating cakes or cookies, Bettge said.
"You want cakes to be delicate and fall apart in your mouth and just melt away, and you don't want to have to fight with your cookie when you're eating it," he said. "You want something that is a pleasant, non-combative situation."
Co-ops such as Morrow County Grain Growers and Mid-Columbia Producers are offering premiums for lower-protein wheat.
Drought and heat stress, which are associated with higher levels of protein in wheat, are outside growers' control, said Amanda Hoey, Oregon Wheat CEO.
"Growers and elevators are likely increasingly attentive this year to separating out by protein level as there are differences between and even within fields for those levels," Hoey said. "Overall it will allow the PNW to maximize market potential even in a challenging drought year."
Several Washington state grain elevators have established slightly different schedules depending upon how they are wanting to address higher proteins in soft white wheat in their draw areas, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.
Northern Idaho farmers are seeing discounts starting at 10.5% protein, said Casey Chumrau, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission.
"If they can afford to store it until next year, they might be able to avoid the discount, but that is a roll of the dice because the starting price is high this year and we can’t count on that next year," Chumrau said. "This is certainly something to keep an eye on."
This year's drought is "pretty historic" and "absolutely brutal," Bettge said. Wheat can "generally do OK" with either lack of rain or heat, but when low rainfall and high temperature are both factors, they lead to problems, he said.
The protein content was also elevated in 2015, but this year there's less carryover stock to make up for the difference, Bettge said. He points to reduced planting in the face of lower wheat prices.
Millers can still take cuts from various wheat streams in the mill with either more protein or greater functionality to create the products they need.
"It is not a complete disaster, it's just going to require some extra work on people's parts to get the functionality in flour that bakers and consumers need and want," Bettge said.
He thinks overseas millers in Asia are savvy enough to make the necessary adjustments to create functional flours.
A farmer with high-protein wheat probably will just have to "bite the bullet" and sell at a discount, Bettge said.
"The farmers are going to get discounted, but the mills are still going to be able to generate the functionality they need and make some profits off the flour, regardless of protein content," he said. "The farmers once again are caught in a bad place."