SPOKANE — Farmers should consider whether they have more risk on prices or yields when deciding to enroll in a national crop insurance program, a small grains economist says.
Farmers must decide between the Agriculture Loss Coverage-County (ARC-CO) program or the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) insurance programs.
PLC is best when price is a grower's biggest risk and yields don't change much, and ARC-CO is best when revenue is the biggest risk, said Randy Fortenbery, small grains economist at Washington State University.
Most farmers signed up for ARC-CO in 2014 because they thought wheat prices would never fall below $5 per bushel, Fortenbery said. Once they did, PLC would have generated larger payments than ARC.
Under the 2014 Farm Bill, ARC-CO would have paid $43.29 per acre in Washington's Franklin County, compared to a PLC payment of $79.62 per acre, he said.
Farmers previously had to sign up for the entire duration of the Farm Bill. That lack of flexibility ended up costing Washington roughly $200 million in 2016, Fortenbery said. He did not update the cost for later years.
"Producers weren't getting the full benefit of the program they would have gotten if they'd been able to switch," he said.
Farmers now have to sign up for the same program for 2019 and 2020, but then can make an annual election to switch after that, Fortenbery said. If they fail to sign up, by default they go to the program they were last signed up for.
Fortenbery expects most farmers to switch from ARC-CO to PLC for the first two years.
The program previously used yields from USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, but now use USDA Risk Management Agency county average yields.
Yields can vary in some locations, Fortenbery said. For example, farmers in Stevens County will see wheat yields go up by at least 10 bushels per acre and Benton County growers will see wheat yields go down a similar amount.
County data will be publicly available.
Farmers may sign up for different programs depending on the crop they're insuring, Fortenbery said.
The enrollment deadline for 2019 is March 15, 2020. The enrollment deadline for 2020 is June 30, 2020.
Fortenbery recommends farmers use a decision aid tool developed by Texas A&M University to calculate which program is best for their farm because it has more of the crops Pacific Northwest farmers raise.
Fortenbery also looked at the wheat price outlook.
U.S. wheat ending stocks are going down and exports and domestic consumption are increasing, but not enough to offset higher world stocks, Fortenbery said.
"That affects our price in a negative way," he said.
Implementing both the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and the trade agreement with Japan will be critical to developing any positive price momentum in the third and fourth quarters of the marketing year, Fortenbery said.
The marketing year begins June 1.