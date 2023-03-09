There's good news and bad news for Pacific Northwest wheat farmers.
First the bad news. Wheat farmers aren't likely to receive a payment this year under either of the farm bill's financial protection programs, a grain economist predicts.
Now the good news. They likely won't need it. Soft white wheat — the main crop grown in the region — ranges between $7.60 to $7.90 per bushel on the Portland market.
In addition, USDA projects the 2022-2023 national average wheat price will be $9 per bushel.
It could change a little, but there's only two months left in the crop year, so it's unlikely to change very much, said Randy Fortenbery, Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair in Small Grains Economics at Washington State University.
That means the Price Loss Coverage program, or PLC, won't pay at all, because wheat prices have to drop below $5.50 per bushel to trigger a payment.
It is possible some farmers in some parts of the U.S. with a poor crop last summer may receive a payment under the Agriculture Risk Coverage program, or ARC, if their yields were low enough, Fortenbery said. It likely won't trigger a payment for Pacific Northwest farmers, he said.
Farmers must decide this month whether to sign up for PLC or ARC for the coming crop year.
Wheat futures prices mean PLC seems unlikely to pay next year, as prices will likely be above the $5.50 trigger, "unless they really collapse next fall some time," Fortenbery said.
Whether ARC pays will be a function of farmers' yields in the summer and fall.
"That's less clear — that will be based on the average price between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024," Fortenbery said.
It's early to predict, but he's more likely to recommend growers sign up for ARC, he said.
"ARC may not pay either if we have decent yields, but it might pay something if yields are very poor," he said. "The only real risk that would generate a payment would be yield risk."
Farmers don't pay to sign up for ARC and PLC, Fortenbery said.
A wheat farmer must decide between ARC and PLC for an individual farm. If they have more than one farm, or more than one crop, they can change based on the farm or crop.
As the new farm bill is negotiated, some groups, such as the National Association of Wheat Growers, are lobbying to have the $5.50 reference price increased.
Fortenbery still expects the new farm bill to be delayed by other priorities in Congress. The Senate and House agriculture committees are having discussions, but lawmakers outside those committees "aren't even talking about the farm bill yet," he said.
With relatively high prices, good yields and record farm income last year, there will be less pressure on lawmakers to consider higher support prices than there would be if entering farm bill negotiations with lower prices, Fortenbery said.
"It's like insurance — is insurance less important when you don't need it or when you do need it?" he said. "Well, it's important all the time because you never know when you're going to need it."
