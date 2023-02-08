SPOKANE — Wheat prices "probably won't be quite as good" in 2023 as they were last year, a top grain economist says.

"We won't see last year's prices, we'll be several dollars short of that," said Randy Fortenbery, the Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair in Small Grain Economics at Washington State University, told farmers during the Spokane Ag Show. "We can't be thinking we're going to see 2022 wheat prices probably, unless there's some other shock that's not being anticipated."

