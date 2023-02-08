Randy Fortenbery, the Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair in Small Grains Economics at Washington State University, talks about rising white wheat prices during his annual forecast Feb. 8 during the Spokane Ag Show.
Randy Fortenbery, the Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair in Small Grains Economics at Washington State University, talks about rising white wheat prices during his annual forecast Feb. 8 during the Spokane Ag Show.
Matthew Weaver/Capital Press
Randy Fortenbery, the Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair in Small Grains Economics at Washington State University, delivers the economic forecast Feb. 8 during the Spokane Ag Show.
SPOKANE — Wheat prices "probably won't be quite as good" in 2023 as they were last year, a top grain economist says.
"We won't see last year's prices, we'll be several dollars short of that," said Randy Fortenbery, the Thomas B. Mick Endowed Chair in Small Grain Economics at Washington State University, told farmers during the Spokane Ag Show. "We can't be thinking we're going to see 2022 wheat prices probably, unless there's some other shock that's not being anticipated."
Soft white wheat ranged from $8.45 to $8.55 per bushel on the Portland market as of Feb. 8.
Fortenbery advised farmers to be careful about assuming they'll see prices above $10 a bushel.
He expects prices to trade within a $3 to $3.50 a bushel range. About $9.25 to $10 per bushel would be the high end, he said.
The International Grains Council and USDA have conflicting forecasts for global wheat trade, Fortenbery said.
The council expects total world ending wheat stocks to be up 3% compared to last year and a 1.3% reduction in world wheat trade, which suggests a decline in prices.
USDA projects world wheat stocks to be down 2.6% and trade to be up 5%, which suggests a price increase.
Fortenbery said he leans toward the international council's projections.
Both agencies agree the combination of Russia and Ukraine wheat exports will be up compared to last year.
The flow of grain out of the Black Sea market appears to have stabilized the price impact of the conflict, Fortenbery said.
The relationship between Portland white wheat prices and Chicago red wheat futures prices is returning to normal, after white wheat reached a peak of $3 above Chicago futures prices in recent years. The norm for Portland is closer to $1 above Chicago.
Because of the extreme difference, soft white prices didn't respond last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, while Chicago red wheat prices "exploded," rising up to meet the higher white wheat prices, Fortenbery said.
The relative prices are back in synch with each other, he said.
"If the Black Sea ends up being a problem again this spring, we'll get some bump out of that," he said.
The market doesn't currently expect that, but risk remains, Fortenbery said.
Commodity prices generally look favorable in the next few months, but input costs are also at historic highs, Fortenbery said. Almost every major expense category was significantly higher last year compared to 2021; some were up to 60% more.
He'll be watching general inflation, which affects interest rates and production loans, and natural gas and refined fertilizer shipments from the Black Sea.
Relatively high prices and high incomes may influence discussions as Congress works to pass the next farm bill before the current farm bill expires on Sept. 30, he said.
That's not likely to happen, Fortenbery said.
"When prices are pretty high and everybody's telling a (story) about how rosy things are, it becomes less critical," he said.
The food stamp program, known as SNAP, and conservation programs will automatically be extended, he said. The only things not automatically extended would be crop insurance programs, which are considered vital for farmers.
"If prices are high, nobody thinks those are necessary," Fortenbery said of crop insurance programs.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com