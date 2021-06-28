Drought means Washington's wheat harvest will be "early and fast," industry leaders say.
"They're not going to have the bushels to cut like they do normally," said Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers. "It's not going to be a bumper crop by any means. It's going to be below average, for sure."
Winter wheat yields are estimated to be 57 bushels per acre, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. Spring wheat yields are expected to be lower as well.
The average winter wheat yield in 2020 was 76 bushels an acre. The average spring wheat yield was 61 bushels an acre.
"The 2021 crop season is one of the most challenging faced by the industry," Squires said.
The drought, low soil moisture, high temperatures and temperature swings during development all put the crop under stress, which reduced yields, increases protein levels and affects test weights.
Harvest could be a week to two weeks early, Hennings said.
"Now that we're seeing 100-degree weather for over a week, it's going to really push the wheat along quickly," she said.
The heat will ripen the wheat faster, Hennings said.
"The damage has already been done because of the drought," she said.
Winter wheat ranges from OK in certain areas to crop failures in dryland areas, Hennings said. Spring wheat doesn't look good across the state, she said.
Hennings expects the harvest to get fully underway during the next week.
She said harvest has likely begun in Benton, Yakima and Klickitat counties, the areas where it typically starts first.
"They don't have much of a crop, either," she said. "There's a lot of complete crop loss over there."
Nicole Berg, Paterson, Wash., wheat farmer and vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, uses a 12-inch-tall coat hanger as a gauge to determine the height of her wheat. That's the height farmers run their combines, she said.
A crop insurance agent assessed her wheat would yield 0.5 bushels per acre.
If wheat is priced at $6.50 per bushel, that means Berg couldn't buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks off an acre of wheat, she added.
"It's just, it's a drought," she said. "Droughts cycle, weather cycles, we're in an extreme drought situation and now we have extreme temperatures. It's been a wild ride."
Berg and her family raise dryland wheat. They use irrigation on other crops, including green peas, bluegrass, sweet corn, field corn, dry peas and dry beans — all of which have fared better than the wheat.
"Everything else is good," Berg said. "You have to have water. Water makes things grow. We haven't had any measurable precipitation, really, since February."
The heat can pose a risk to farmers' equipment, Berg said.
"You have to remember, it's hotter even in a combine," she said. "The belts will melt, they're running fast and creating heat."
Some growers will likely work early in the morning and at night, Hennings said.
Moisture is also needed to plant next year's crop, Hennings said.
"If we have a two-year drought, next year's going to look even worse," she said.
She hopes growers can utilize national crop insurance resources.
"This is why we advocate for crop insurance," she said. "It's very important in years like this."