LIND, Wash. — A dearth of soil moisture due to drought might not allow researchers to plant wheat this fall at Washington State University's dryland research station, and farmers in other parts of the region might face the same problem.
Seed zone volumetric water content measurements last week showed less than 9% at 5 inches, Bill Schillinger, director of the station at Lind, Wash., told the Capital Press.
Dryland wheat farmers need at least 10% water volume at 5 inches deep to have a realistic chance of a wheat seedling emerging.
The instrument measures water to a depth of 13 inches. The researchers need to be sure there is water below the level of seed placement to move up and replace what's being diminished, Schillinger said.
The station has a tendency to lose even more water in August, Schillinger said. The nights are cooler, setting up a gradient for the movement of water from a warmer area to a cooler area.
"If it's dry now, it will likely be drier a month from now when the farmers start seeding," Schillinger said.
In the past century, there have only been two crop years drier than 2021, Schillinger said. Crop year precipitation is measured between Sept. 1 and Aug. 31.
The average crop-year precipitation was 4.8 inches in 1930 and 4.36 inches in 1977. This year the average is 4.9 inches, with August remaining to be seen.
"This is not the driest," Schillinger said. He paused. "It might be the worst, with all the timing."
The 100-year average precipitation at the Lind station is 9.63 inches.
At least a "good, solid" half-inch of rain over one or two days would be the best solution.
"We need a soaker," Schillinger said. "Oh, my God, that would change everything."
It would need to "wet up," reaching the moisture line in the soil below. That's important because the moisture below won't go through a dry layer of soil to surface moisture. The seedlings become drought-stressed and yields suffer.
If such surface moisture increases after a "wet up" rain, Schillinger recommends farmers plant.
It wouldn't be the first time the station hasn't been able to plant in the fall, Schillinger said. Researchers are able to plant about 90% of the time. The moisture would slowly replenish in the soil, recharging over winter.
"But it's not a rosy story for next year's winter wheat crop if we can't plant early for high yield potential," he said.
In Schillinger's experimental trials on Ron Jirava's farm in Ritzville, 15 miles northeast of Lind, measurements showed 11.5% moisture at 5 inches, meaning that winter wheat planted now would likely result in a stand.
"Will we get a stand if it doesn't rain in the next month at Ritzville? We will see," Schillinger said.
Schillinger has historically been to establish an early stand in Ritzville.
The prime seeding time is about the last week of August through Sept. 15, Schillinger said. An early stand of wheat is important in south-central Washington's dry region. Farmers generally take a 35% yield hit if they have to wait until fall rains, which typically begin in October.
"The later you plant the wheat, the less its yield potential," he said.
A "wet up" rain between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15 is about 22% likely.
"Not good, but it could happen," Schillinger said. "If that happens, it could be a game-changer."
If so, Schillinger recommends farmers "seriously consider dropping everything" and planting winter canola 1.5 inches deep.
"With 28 cents a pound, ooh, that is way worth the chance," he said.
What can we learn from a drought like this?
"They happen," Schillinger said.
His advice to farmers:
"Hang in there, it will get better," he said. "We've been through this before. So have your fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers. And you're still here."