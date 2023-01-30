Many farmers and ranchers across the West continue to deal with the impact of drought on their crops and livestock.
In an effort to quantify the impacts, the American Farm Bureau Federation again surveyed its members in the West and Central Plains last fall, finding marginal drought improvement in some areas compared with earlier surveys.
Between 2021 and 2022, the geographic footprint of extreme drought has shifted, with states such as Washington and Idaho having better conditions, while states such as Texas, Kansas and Arkansas have faced widespread exceptional drought.
The survey found:
• 72% of respondents said reductions in crop yields were prevalent. That was slightly lower than summer of 2022, when 75% had prevalent reductions in yields, and the same as in fall of 2021, when 72% had prevalent reductions.
• 29% rated the intention to switch planned crops for the growing season due to drought as prevalent or higher, down from 42% in summer 2022 and 37% in fall 2021.
• 24% reported tilling under crops because of drought, down from 37% in summer of 2022 and the same as fall 2021.
• 24% reported removing orchard trees and other multiyear crops as prevalent or higher. That's down from 33% in summer 2022 but higher than 17% in fall 2021.
“One likely reason the percentage of farmers tilling-under or removing crops due to drought has dropped is simply from already doing so earlier in the year,” said Daniel Munch, Farm Bureau economist.
“Other reasons include marginally improving moisture conditions in parts of the West,” he said in the survey report.
As expected, prevalence of orchard and multiyear crop removal remains most common in states with high fruit and tree nut crop production such as California and Oregon, where 41% and 33% of respondents, respectively, reported it as prevalent or higher, he said.
Across the regions, respondents expected average crop yields to be down 44% in 2022 because of drought conditions, up from 38% in the summer of 2022.
The biggest drop in yields is expected was in Texas (down 66%), Kansas (down 63%) and Nevada (down 60%).
Washington state farmers are expecting the lowest yield decline in the surveyed region (down 6%).
Lower crop yields also affect apiaries and honeybees that rely on the nectar and pollen from flowering plants to produce honey.
“With reduced water and reduced plant production comes reduced pollination activity and a smaller honey crop. Apiarists then become forced to feed hives through other means or face losing their bees,” he said.
Regional disparities in precipitation continue to impact farmers in vastly different ways. Acreage experiencing continued dryness has reduced soil health, affecting long-term productivity, he said.
In stark contrast, parts of California have recently been inundated by rain, he said.
“After many years of exceptional drought, soil is commonly too dry to allow moisture to seep in often resulting in excessive runoff instead of absorption and in extreme cases, mudslides,” he said.
Rains have also delayed planting in Salinas Valley, where half of the nation’s lettuce and leafy greens are produced. In addition, flood waters invite time-intensive testing protocols for food safety, he said.
