A Seattle distillery is funding a new fellowship at Washington State University's Bread Lab in Mount Vernon to study barley varieties most suitable for making whiskey.
The fellowship will fund a full-time Ph.D. student to do the research. Westland Distillery in Seattle recently announced the fellowship.
It formally links the bread lab with Westland, the largest single malt whiskey distillery in North America, and Skagit Valley Malting, the largest craft house in the nation, through a Ph.D. student, said Stephen Jones, the bread lab's director.
The fellowship adds flavor and regionality to the lab's breeding targets, Jones said.
Louie Prager, co-founder of Prager Brothers Artisan Bread in Carlsbad, Calif., will be the first student in the program.
“As one of just four ingredients in single malt, the whiskey industry has yet to really imagine what more barley can give us,” Westland co-founder and master distiller Matt Hofmann said in a press release. “Westland has been financially sponsoring the Bread Lab for four years, but this fellowship is an exciting new step towards creating a fundamentally new relationship between single malt whiskey and the agriculture that supports it.”
According to the release, the fellowship's priorities include ensuring that barley varieties can be grown in an economically viable way for farmers, are suited to organic or other low-impact cultivation methods, are bred to tolerate changes due to climate change and work for end consumers.
"Varietals should be sought after and developed for differing flavors — especially in the context of colored barleys," the press release states. "'Uniqueness' and 'novelty' are not things to be feared, but rather pursued."