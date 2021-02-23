The Idaho Wheat Commission will offer its annual direct seed workshop next month.
The session will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls.
Themed “Drilling Your Way to Profits,” the in-person workshop is slated to include presentations and discussions on cover crops; growers’ experiences with drills and drilling; fertility at planting; fertilizer type and placement at seeding as well as setting up drills for applying fertilizer; pre-planting burn strategies; and weed research.
“We are pretty much 100% direct-seed anymore,” Idaho Wheat Commission board member Cory Kress said of his Rockland-area farm.
Kress, scheduled to moderate part of the workshop, said most farmers in his area direct-seed to an extent. The process can present unique challenges, but potential benefits include better soil health, microbial activity and erosion control.
“We hope to get some good discussion and personal experiences” at the workshop, he said.
Advance registration is encouraged, as seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Registration costs $15 in advance and $25 at the door if space is available.
Lunch will be provided. Masks are required.
Information/registration: 208-334-2353, cathy.wilson@idahowheat.org or https://www.idahowheat.org/?tribe_events=2021-direct-seed-workshop.