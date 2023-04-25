Farmers have until May 15 to enter their winter wheat crop and Aug. 1 to enter their spring wheat crop in the 2023 National Wheat Foundation's annual yield contest.
Oct. 1 is still the deadline for all harvest data.
The contest recognizes dryland and irrigated "bin busters," for both winter and spring wheat, and dryland farmers with the highest percentage over the county average.
The contest is intended to highlight the importance of yield, quality and profit. Last year, the foundation rewarded its first quality award winners, including several farmers from the Pacific Northwest:
Hard red spring wheat:
• Trevor Stout of Genesee, Idaho: First place for spring dryland with a WestBred WB9303 yielding 116.40 bushels per acre.
• Derek Friehe of Moses Lake, Wash: Bin Buster spring irrigated for AgriPro AP Venom yielding 195.4 bushels per acre.
Hard white spring wheat:
• Dallin Wilcox of Rexburg, Idaho: First place for spring irrigated with WestBred WB7589 yielding 160.63 bushels per acre.
Soft white winter wheat:
• Rylee Reynolds of Castleford, Idaho: Bin Buster for winter irrigated with SY Ovation yielding 231.37 bushels per acre.
• Gene Warren of Dayton, Wash.: Bin Buster for winter dryland with LCS Shine yielding 166.12 bushels per acre.
• Gary Reynolds of Castleford, Idaho: Second place for winter irrigated with SY Ovation yielding 209.65 bushels per acre.
Farmers must be a state wheat grower association member to enter, or a member of the National Association of Wheat Growers if from a state that has no state grower organization.
Growers must use a certified or branded wheat seed variety; no bin-run seed will be accepted. Minimum contest plot is 5 acres.
Online entry fee is $100 per entry.
Winners receive a trip to Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas, where they will be recognized at a reception. Quality award recognition will be cash awards.
Field Reporter, Spokane
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com
