Idaho producers burned nearly three times as many acres of crop residue in the first half of this year compared to the first six months of 2020.
“Last year, burn days were limited due to wildfire smoke,” state Department of Environmental Quality Smoke Management Analyst Tami Aslett said. That postponed some burns from fall, 2020, when peak wildfire season intensified on high temperatures and high winds, to this year.
Crop rotations also factor into year-to-year changes in total acres burned, she said.
Aslett said agricultural producers burned just over 9,400 acres in the Jan. 1-June 30 period the department calls spring season. That’s up from just below 3,500 acres a year earlier and is the highest spring total since 2012’s nearly 15,000 acres, a record. The 2016-20 spring average is about 4,300 acres.
For all of 2020, acres of crop residue burned in Idaho exceeded 48,000.
Aslett said fall season, July 1-Dec. 31, typically has higher volume. Burning usually picks up in late July after harvest of early crops such as small grains and grasses.
“A challenge is wildfire smoke at the same time, so air quality is monitored very closely,” she said.
Most burning involves wheat and barley stubble, Kentucky Bluegrass and corn, Aslett said. Pasture grass is among other crop residue that is burned. Farmers removing ground from federal conservation programs and putting it back into production also may choose to burn.
“Bluegrass in our area has to be burned, or it won’t produce seeds the next year,” Nezperce Prairie Grass Growers Association President Greg Branson said. That usually occurs in August or September.
“With the drought we are experiencing and all the wildfires we have going on right now, I foresee bluegrass residue burning to be put on hold until some of this clears out,” he said. “And that will affect our bluegrass yields in a negative way. What we really need is some rain to put out the wildfires and also to help us for the crops next year.”
Branson, who farms in the Nezperce-Craigmont area of north-central Idaho, said burning “is one of the most economical ways to prepare our fields for seeding in the fall, and it also helps to manage herbicide-resistant weeds.”
Idaho DEQ manages the program largely to minimize or reduce smoke-emission impacts, Aslett said. Field staff monitor site weather conditions, and smoke emission and dispersal.
“Burning crop residue produces significant emissions if not managed properly,” she said.
Fields within three miles of an institution with a sensitive population, such as a school, hospital or assisted-living center, are subject to specific permit conditions. Aslett said burning at those sites may be prohibited based on the direction and speed of sustained winds.
Growers must register fields, burn on approved days in coordination with Idaho DEQ and complete post-burn reports. They must complete an online training program every five years.
Growers pay $2 per acre of crop residue burned, which the department bills at the end of the year.
The department manages the program statewide outside tribal reservation boundaries. Several tribes operate their own crop residue burning programs. DEQ has a memorandum of understanding with Kootenai Tribe of Idaho to manage its program.