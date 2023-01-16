"I've never not farmed," he said. "I'm 62 years old, I've been farming all my life."
The Monroe, Ore., farmer raises seven to nine crops, including grass seed, hazelnuts, mint oil, green beans, pumpkin seed, red clover, sugar beet seed, purple turnips and wheat.
Crocker is the new president of the Oregon Wheat Growers League. He will serve a one-year term.
"Priorities are just keeping the thing steady, keep it going forward in a good direction," he said.
He hopes to work with Oregon lawmakers in Salem, and be able to interact more closely with them in person, following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
One of the biggest needs is deciphering buzzwords such as "green farming" and "sustainable," when people use different definitions.
"We've got a great story to tell — the dryland wheat farmers have been doing it for years," he said. "We do the right things, it's just — how do we get our message out that we're doing the right things?"
Growers have to adapt and figure out how to be profitable in a changing environment, he said.
"I don't think we've seen this kind of change that's going to happen in the next 15 to 20 years," he said.
The farm bill Congress is writing provides safety nets such as crop insurance. Crocker also wants to see the bill reflect the differences in farms across the country.
"They're so unique; how do we not get pushed into a corner?" he said.
A neighbor encouraged Crocker to get involved in the Oregon wheat organization. He's happy to take a leadership role.
"It's pretty time-consuming, and if you're a young farmer with a family, it's pretty tough," he said. "I've got another generation on the farm, so I can peel off some more hours to keep me busy, keep out of their hair."
He farms with his daughter and son-in-law, who are raising three grandkids.
"I'm the fifth generation; I've got the sixth and seventh generation on the farm," he said.
Politicians will say there's a need for young farmers as the current farming population ages. But Crocker is concerned about younger farmers being driven off farms due to politics and overregulation.
Crocker urges his fellow farmers to get involved.
"There's so few of us farming," he said. "All of us farmers and ranchers really have to stick together."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com