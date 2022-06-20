The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider whether glyphosate, the world's most widely used pesticide, is unlikely to cause cancer.
The ruling, on June 17, targeted the EPA's conclusion in 2016 that dozens of studies provided substantial evidence that there is no link between glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, and "numerous cancer outcomes."
The EPA hedged on non-Hodgkin lymphoma, saying it was unable to draw conclusions on the link between that type of cancer and glyphosate based on the available information.
Writing for a unanimous three-court panel, Judge Michelle Friedland said the agency can't find glyphosate unlikely to cause cancer, while being uncertain about its connection to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Friedland referred to chlorpyrifos, another widely used pesticide that the 9th Circuit prodded the EPA to ban because the agency hesitated to declare it safe in all uses.
"We have previously held that an agency cannot rely on ambiguous studies as evidence of a conclusion that the studies do not support," Friedland wrote.
The EPA said it would review the decision. Environmental groups that brought the suit hailed the decision.
The ruling has no immediate effect on glyphosate's uses. The EPA is scheduled to finish a review on applications under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act in October.
Friedland noted the EPA could again conclude that glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer, but its explanation will have to be different.
Bayer, the pharmaceutical company that bought glyphosate-developer Monsanto, said in a statement that it was confident the EPA will continue to conclude herbicide is safe and not carcinogenic.
"Importantly, the current product registrations remain in place and growers and other users can continue to use the products based the current label instructions," Bayer stated.
The American Farm Bureau and other agricultural groups intervened in the lawsuit, arguing glyphosate was one of the most throughly studied pesticides in the world and there was strong evidence of its safety.
The EPA — under the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations — embraced that position.
The agency said that while some of its science advisers were concerned about a link between glyphosate and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, other scientists strongly disagreed.
Study shortcomings — such as sample size, missing data and relying on subjects recalling their exposure — clouded findings, the EPA said.
At a court hearing in January, Friedland foreshadowed her ruling by questioning the logic of declaring glyphosate safe while saying its link to non-Hodgkin lymphoma was inconclusive.
"It seems like there's an incoherence in the explanation," she said.
The court also ruled the EPA violated the Endangered Species Act when it issued a preliminary decision in 2020 to renew glyphosate's registration.
The EPA should have consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service about the pesticide's effect on animals, fish and plants, according to the court.
The court did not order any relief. The EPA is now consulting the other federal agencies. With the review due by October, a court order would have little impact, judges said.
Friedland, an Obama appointee, was joined in the opinion by Judges Danny Boggs, a Reagan appointee, and J. Clifford Wallace, a Nixon appointee.
EPA first registered glyphosate products in 1974. The pesticide's use increased dramatically after Monsanto introduced in 1996 genetically modified seeds to tolerate glyphosate.