Corn grows on Goldpetal Farms in Chaptico, Md. The Biden administration is opposing a plan by Mexico's government to ban GMO corn for human consumption.

 Preston Keres/ARS

National Corn Growers Association is praising the Biden administration and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack for taking a tough stand on Mexico’s plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn for human consumption.

Speaking at the American Farm Bureau Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico earlier this week, Vilsack said he sees no reason to compromise on the ban, which violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA.

