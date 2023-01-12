National Corn Growers Association is praising the Biden administration and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack for taking a tough stand on Mexico’s plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn for human consumption.
Speaking at the American Farm Bureau Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico earlier this week, Vilsack said he sees no reason to compromise on the ban, which violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA.
Vilsack’s statement came as Biden met with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Lopez Obrador issued the decree in 2020, and Mexico could begin banning imports of GMO corn in 2024.
Part of Mexico’s argument for the ban involves protecting native white corn seed and varieties, many of which are used in making tortillas and other food products, according to USDA.
Speaking to USDA’s Radio Newsline, Vilsack said USDA understands and appreciates some of the concerns outlined by Mexico’s president.
“But at the end of the day, the agreement we reached with Mexico and Canada is in support of a science-based system, and we’re going to continue to convey that. Until such time we see that, we’re going to continue to push USMCA,” he said.
National Corn Growers Association issued a statement Jan. 12 on the most recent development in the trade impasse.
“We appreciate Secretary Vilsack for taking a firm stand on this issue,” said Tom Haag, the association’s president.
“We would encourage the Biden administration to keep this issue front and center and push for a quick resolution, as farmers have already made their purchasing decisions for the 2023 crop year,” he said.
“We also continue to urge the Biden administration to file a dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” he said.
Mexico is a major purchaser of U.S. corn, and 90% of corn grown in the U.S. is biotech corn.
