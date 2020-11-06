Which parties control the U.S. House and Senate — and not the outcome of the presidential election — will impact the commodity markets most, an agricultural economist says.
"It's pretty clear that the Senate and the House aren't going to change leadership, so that's some certainty that's been interjected into the market," said Randy Fortenbery, small grains economist at Washington State University.
Legislation that affects how markets behave, including tax policy, comes through Congress.
The wildcard is control of the Senate may not be known until January if two Georgia races go to runoff elections. In that state, if no single candidate receives 50% of the vote, the top two must have a runoff.
"But at this point it looks like there's not a radical change in congressional influence and leadership," Fortenbery said. "Just that stability is probably helping a little bit."
Soft white wheat was $6.05 per bushel Nov. 5 in Portland.
Prices recovered after a decline the previous week, Fortenbery said.
"I think it's more just about certainty that it's over," Fortenbery said.
The election will be more significant in the longer term if trade policy changes, he said.
The situation improved for agricultural trade over the past nine months, with an agreement with Japan, but a second phase of a trade deal with China could be affected by who ends up in the White House, Fortenbery said.
"If President Trump loses, Vice President Biden has said nothing about trying to renegotiate that," Fortenbery said.
The candidates didn't talk about farm policy during the debates, Fortenbery said.
"So the markets don't have a big reaction unless they're expecting a big change in tax policy," he said.
In 2016, the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, negotiated by President Barack Obama's administration, could have been a factor, but both Trump and opponent Hillary Clinton ran against it.
"If they'd had a huge disagreement on it, that might have had more of an impact on the commodity market," Fortenbery said.
Corn and soybean prices have increased in recent weeks, which is likely driving wheat prices more than the presidential election, he said.
Fortenbery said corn price increases were driven by concerns about the harvest and more exports than expected.
Prices could go a little higher, although they tend to flatten the last few months of the calendar year, he said.
"A month or so ago, I thought prices would be flat, and I was wrong — they went up," he said. "The market has been much better than I thought it might be four or five months ago. It's not as good as it was a few years ago, but it's better than it was one year ago and better than I thought it might be if we weren't in fact able to pick up our export pace."
In the coming months, Fortenbery said he will watch the value of the U.S. dollar and the export pace and their effect on wheat prices.