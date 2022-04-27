Grain market volatility will continue, but not quite as much as during the early days of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the head of the top U.S. supplier of bulk grain and pulses predicts.
Global grain stocks are tightening in general, with a few crop problems affecting supply and demand, Jeff Van Pevenage, president and CEO of Columbia Grain International in Portland, told the Capital Press.
"I would suspect that in the next 12 to 18 months we'll see more volatility than we saw in the last four to five years, but probably not as much as we saw the first month of the Russia-Ukraine war," he said.
Grain trade will continue, but it will be "far more difficult," Van Pevenage said, pointing to complications moving ships in and out of the Black Sea for the next year due to underwater mines and damaged ports.
"I don't know if it's so much about the Russia-Ukraine war, but logistics are really difficult in the world today," he said. "In general, the railroads are not functioning near the performance level the market needs, the container markets are not functioning near to the capacity the world needs for exporting."
Ukraine supplies about 17% of the global corn market. When war first broke out, customers turned to the U.S. for corn, but now the market has adjusted and more buyers have turned to South America, Van Pevenage said.
"It did give us an initial surge of corn exports," he said. "A lot of those corn exports are coming out of the Pacific Northwest, which eats up capacity for exports out here, thus kind of needing to raise the margin on wheat exports as well."
Van Pevenage recommends farmers stay close to their grain buyer and absorb as much market information as they can, utilizing tools such as sell orders, hedge-to-arrive contracts and basis-fixed contracts. They should know their cost of production, input prices and their profit margin, he said.
Fertilizer costs are up 100-130% over last year, and seed costs are high because raw product prices were up last year, Van Pevenage said.
Huge swings in the market present a "tremendous" amount of volatility and risk, he said.
"Grain companies in the Pacific Northwest work on about the smallest margins in the entire United States," he said.
When companies use hedge-to-arrive futures contracts, they are obligated to cover margin calls until the contract is executed.
"You have a lot of smaller grain companies that have been forced to get extended borrowing power from new banking institutions because the margin call drag on their business has been really big when the markets are going up as fast as they're going up," Van Pevenage said.
Columbia Grain charges costs for hedge-to-arrive contracts because of the cost of several cents per bushel in interest that the company incurs on margin calls, he said.
He advises farmers to make sure the companies they work with have strong financials.
"Otherwise, (this) type of volatility in the market can cause a lot of economic harm to both companies and farmers," he said.