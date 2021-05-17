When Albert Adjesiwor started in his job as a University of Idaho Extension weed scientist last year, he drove around the region and saw the weed China lettuce in just about every wheat field, he said.
"It's very widespread," he said, noting it's particularly prevalent in no-till farming systems, primarily in the western U.S.
China lettuce is a winter annual that emerges in the fall. It is also known by other names, including horse thistle and compass plant, because its lower leaves turn to face the sun. A single plant can generate up to 46,000 seeds, which can survive up to three years in the soil.
The weed is most susceptible to herbicides before emergence and at heights less than 3 inches tall, Adjesiwor said.
Farmers should prevent seed production using pre-harvest or post-harvest spraying.
Growers should not plant into existing stands of China lettuce.
Adjesiwor also urged farmers to diversify their weed control practices, noting that weeds adapt to any practice used repeatedly. It is resistant to Group 2 and Group 4 herbicides.
Herbicides have varying degrees of effectiveness. One requires the maximum label. Others aren't as effective when it's too hot and the humidity is low. Adjesiwor recommends splitting these applications into two or three passes.
Growers should contact Adjesiwor for more information or if they suspect they have herbicide-resistant China lettuce. He is based in Kimberly, Idaho.
Adjesiwor spoke May 17 during the Idaho Wheat Commission's new "Farm Chat" online discussion series.