SPOKANE — The world is watching the U.S. as it negotiates new trade deals for agriculture.
That was the message from Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, during a phone call to the Oct. 10 Washington Grain Commission board meeting.
Members of the board thanked Doud for his efforts negotiating on behalf of the industry during the recently announced trade deal with Japan.
Japan's legislature has to approve the text of the agreement, and it is expected to go into effect by Jan. 1.
"What we negotiated with Japan was probably a one-year discussion that we did in a little more than a month," Doud said.
"I don't think words can express our appreciation for what you've done for the wheat industry," commission chairman Gary Bailey told Doud.
During the call, Doud provided an update on negotiators' other efforts.
He said the U.S. is watching the situation with Brexit, the United Kingdom's effort to leave the European Union.
A trade promotion authority process with Congress has already been conducted, Doud said.
"If we do have the opportunity to engage with the UK on trade deals, we can begin that discussion very, very quickly," Doud said.
Board member Mike Miller told Doud the commission is trying to focus its dollars on upcoming and emerging markets, such as Indonesia and Southeast Asia. He asked Doud to share his thoughts on the coming two years for trade movements.
Doud said he isn't sure how to read Indonesia due to political turnover there.
Doud also said progress had been made in Vietnam recently.
African swine fever in China and beyond will be a major factor ahead, Doud said, citing "an explosion" of cases in South Korea in recent weeks.
"I think that bears very, very close watching," he said. "Per square mile or per square kilometer, that's probably one of the heaviest concentrations of hogs in the world."
Doud said negotiators are also engaged in India and South America.
Miller asked how political uncertainty between the U.S. and China affects negotiations.
Doud said negotiators have ways to have dialogues and conversations in every country.
People in other countries have expressed interest in discussions similar to the USMCA deal with Canada and Mexico and agricultural discussions with Japan, he said.
"People have noticed," he said. "I think everybody realizes now that we actually have a strategy, we are executing that strategy and we are making progress in doing so."
Board member Mike Carstensen asked Doud for a timeline for trade deals.
Doud cited the "enormous" number of hours in discussions with China, calling it a "historic undertaking."
Doud said he understands how everyone might want "instant gratification," but discussions take time and negotiators are moving as quickly as they possibly can.
"I know everybody's anxious," he said. "I get that. What you also have to understand is ... you only get one shot. You only have one opportunity in a situation like this to get the deal right. So if it takes a little more time to make sure that everything's right, everybody understands and you're comfortable and the text is clear, you obviously have to take that time to get it right."