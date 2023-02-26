Neil Caskey takes over Feb. 27 as CEO of the National Corn Growers Association.
Based in Chesterfield, Mo., the association represents 300,000 corn farmers.
"When you get a chance to be a part of an organization like this, you jump on it," Caskey told the Capital Press on Feb. 24.
He was previously the association's vice president of communications and industry relations for 4.5 years.
Top priorities include Mexico's attempts to ban biotech corn for human consumption, which the association says violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
"Getting resolution that will allow us to ship U.S. corn into Mexico unimpeded into the future is the urgent and important priority of the day," Caskey said.
Another priority is continuation of the crop insurance safety net for farmers when reauthorizing the new farm bill.
The association also wants to create new opportunities to sell higher blends of ethanol under the Next Generation Fuels Act, Caskey said.
"We are more impactful when we have more farmers answering the call of action," he said.
In 2022, the USDA projected Idaho farmers would plant 350,000 acres of corn, Washington farmers would plant 140,000 acres and Oregon farmers 90,000 acres.
Caskey welcomes the participation of corn farmers in the West, who are represented by lawmakers "who ought to care about corn."
"We are strong in the Corn Belt, and we know that's not going to be enough to get these priorities done," he said. "We're going to have to build relationships with legislators outside of this area."
Caskey's grandparents farmed. His parents did not, but he worked on a cotton farm as a summer job growing up.
An interest in politics in college brought him out to Washington, D.C., where he learned about various agricultural and transportation issues affecting farmers.
"That's when I got hooked," he said. "I got to meet just amazing people in ag — the men and women of rural America, and their spirit is a match."
He's been directly involved in agriculture for more than 25 years.
He spent over a decade promoting agricultural issues as executive vice president at OBP Agency, a leading advertising and public relations firm. His professional background also includes work for the American Soybean Association and as a legislative aide for a member of Congress.
"My passion for farmers runs very deep," Caskey said. "I am grateful to serve them, and extremely grateful to be in a position to help lead them into the future."
Over the years, the association has developed a reputation that's "beyond reproach" working on behalf of corn farmers, he said.
Caskey wants to build on that brand and the success of those farmers who came before him.
"I am committed to positioning this organization and our reputation for greater influence," he said. "We have a lot that needs to get done. Thankfully, we are so strong in those areas. I just have to keep it moving in that direction."
Corn farmers will determine their policy priorities for the year at the annual Commodity Class March 9-11 in Orlando, Fla.
The corn growers association presents the annual conference with the National Association of Wheat Growers, American Soybean Association, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
