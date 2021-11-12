This year, canola farmers and researchers had to deal with a lot of firsts, says Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association.
"Whether it was funky plant development, or 'Have you ever seen this?' or 'My gosh, look at these roots' or 'What is the plant doing now?' and then the regrowth of canola after the first rain or even without a first rain, sprouting seeds in the pod," she said. "Even if you talk to the long-term (researchers), they were also commenting, 'I've never seen this before.'"
The association holds a workshop Nov. 29 in Great Falls, Mont. It will be a combination in-person and virtual meeting.
A big part of the agenda will be strategizing, Sowers said.
For example, it's "probably not real wise to plant a pulse crop if you've got acres that are high in nitrogen, because they contribute more nitrogen ... that kind of thing," she said.
Montana has the most acreage, with roughly 170,000 acres, according to the USDA Farm Service Agency. Washington has 118,000 acres, Idaho has 80,000 acres and Oregon has 6,000 acres.
An association shop talk took place Nov. 12 in Athena, Ore., including a look at plots at Oregon State University's station near Pendleton.
Sowers expected to get a mix of newer and more seasoned canola growers to ask questions.
Many of them typically grow winter canola, but it was so dry they weren't able to seed the crop and are now attempting spring canola for the first time, she said.
Sowers expects winter canola acreage to be down, but spring acreage to be up.
At a recent national meeting, she also heard concerns about seed supply.
"Seed production happens in Canada, and Canada had the same drought as us," she said. "Despite a lot of production being done under irrigation, the heat was a factor. ..."
Input prices are up, but Sowers said the canola market remains strong.
Canola is priced at roughly 35 cents per pound. Sowers said growers are able to remain profitable.
Oil content is also down due to the drought, which means higher protein. Canola meal is in high demand, Sowers said.
"It's a mixed bag for sure, from the field to the processors," she advised. "Get things purchased ahead of time, whether it' s seed, chemical or fertilizer, knowing what's down the pike for prices. Plan, but plan carefully."
