Northwest canola

Farmers in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana last year raised nearly 350,000 acres of canola. This year, the region's production could hit 400,000 acres, says Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association.

 Karen Sowers/Pacific Northwest Canola Association

Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region's canola association.

"I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could," Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association, told the Capital Press. "The demand is certainly there, so we're going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so."

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you