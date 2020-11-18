Researchers at the University of California-Davis are developing varieties of wheat with more dietary fiber in an effort to reduce health concerns such as colon cancer and heart disease.
Americans consume only 30% of the recommended daily amount of fiber, according to the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research.
“By developing wholesome food with more fiber, and the same great taste, we can lower the incidence of preventable, diet-related diseases,” FFAR executive director Sally Rockey said.
The foundation awarded nearly $480,000 to the UC-Davis project, led by wheat breeder Jorge Dubcovsky. The California Wheat Commission, Limagrain Cereal Seeds and Bay State Milling provided matching funds.
The industry primarily produces enriched wheat flour, while whole wheat flour gets a lot of "positive press" for its higher level of fiber, said said Tim O'Connor, president of the Wheat Foods Council.
The USDA says 4.9 million hundredweight of whole wheat was produced from July to September, roughly 5% of the total wheat production.
"The assumption that is often made that it is far superior in terms of health and nutrition isn't quite accurate — it has more fiber," O'Connor said. "It's also not fortified the same way that enriched wheat products are."
Enriching wheat has been one of the most successful public health initiatives in the world, he said. Adding folic acid has reduced the number of birth defects around the world, he said.
"If you can do that and up the fiber, that's even more of a win-win," O'Connor said.
Whole wheat has several challenges, including price, taste and texture preferences, particularly for children, O'Connor said.
"Children aren't easy to convert to whole wheat," he said, adding that it performs differently in baking.
O'Connor said the UC-Davis program could make enriched wheat flour with more fiber without changing milling or baking characteristics.
Having higher-fiber enriched wheat would be the "sweet spot" for many consumers, he said.
Dubcovsky's team is using modified starch synthesis enzymes to increase dietary fiber in wheat. Using genetic tools and molecular markers, they are identifying genes responsible for wheat yield, quality and fiber content.
They then test combinations of wheat genetics, environmental conditions and growing practices to create high-yield and high-fiber crops.
"The enzymes synthesizing the two types of starch — amylose and amylopectin — were known for a long time," Dubcovsky told the Capital Press. "Now we have the tools to modify them."
The researchers get more fiber in wheat by increasing the amount of "resistant starch," which acts like dietary fiber and is not digested in the small intestine, he said.
Most refined flour is starch, so the trick is to "hide" the fiber in the starch, Dubcovsky said in an FFAR press release. "We are now combining modern and traditional breeding methods to improve the grain yield of the high-resistant-starch varieties to make this healthy product more affordable to consumers.”
Varieties with more fiber content are already available, Dubcovsky said. They include hard red spring bread wheat UC-Lassik-RS, hard white spring bread wheat UC-Patwin-RS and UC Desert King-RS. The "RS" stands for high resistant starch, Dubcovsky said.
"These varieties have 900% to 1,000% more resistant starch than the same varieties without the modified starch synthesis enzymes," he said.
The varieties are non-GMO.
The three varieties are adapted to California and can be grown in other Mediterranean climates.
Limagrain has other resistant starch varieties, but Dubcovsky's program is focused on California, he said.