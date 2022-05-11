For each case sold during its "For the Farmers" promotion from May 16 to July 3, Busch Light will donate $1 to the nonprofit Farm Rescue, which provides immediate aid to farmers in need, up to a maximum of $100,000. John Deere will match the beer brand's donation. The limited edition cans feature John Deere's logo and equipment.
Busch Light and John Deere are teaming up for a promotion that will benefit Farm Rescue, a nonprofit that provides immediate aid to farmers who have experienced hardship.
"Busch Light has been a proud partner of Farm Rescue since 2019, and we realize the importance of raising awareness and funds to address the issues American farmers face," said Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch InBev. "This year, we had the idea to honor American farmers by spotlighting them on our cans and there was no one better to partner with and feature than iconic tractor company John Deere."
From May 16 to July 3, the companies will sell 24- or 30-packs of 12-ounce Busch Light cans with farming graphics that feature John Deere’s logo and equipment.
For each case sold, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000, with John Deere matching the donation.
“We believe that farmers are the backbone of America. While farmers only represent 1% of the population, their daily work helps to feed the entire world," Stowe said. "We want to recognize their amazing efforts, and ensure they have the support they need when tough times hit. That’s why we’re so proud to support Farm Rescue and their mission to provide immediate aid to farm families in crisis.”
Roughly 98% of the beer Anheuser-Busch sells in the U.S. is made here with barley sourced from more than 600 growers across Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota.
