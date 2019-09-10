Barge and elevator operators who rely on the Columbia River to transport millions of bushels of wheat to market say they hope a fix for a damaged concrete sill at the Bonneville Dam navigation lock will take place sooner rather than later.
"One nice thing is we're 95% done harvesting, so I think we've all put the crop away," said Damon Filan, manager of Tri-Cities Grain and a member of the Washington Grain Commission. "We're all kind of hoping this will be a very temporary one-week or two-week outage."
A contractor is demolishing the sill Tuesday, with cleanup expected to conclude Sept. 11, said Chris Gaylord, spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the lock. Once that happens, engineers will assess the gate's foundation, and provide a timeline for repairs.
Three groups in the industry are the most impacted — grain shippers, transporters and exporters, said Rob Rich, vice president of marine services at Shaver Transportation Co. in Portland.
Morrow County Grain Growers was slated to ship several barges this week, said grain merchant Brian Peiler.
"We'll just have to wait until the river opens back up and ship it then," he said.
Some grain slated to be shipped is outside and some is in the elevator, he said. The grain that's outside may need to be moved inside if the delay lasts more than a week, he said.
Fourteen commercial vessels are impacted by the lock closure, according to the U.S. Coast Guard's Columbia River Waterways Management Division — seven from Tidewater Barge, four from Shaver Transportation and three from American Cruise Line.
Shaver operates a fleet of 20 grain barges between Lewiston, Idaho, and export terminals on the lower Columbia River.
"This, of course, is a busy time of year post-harvest," Rich said.
Three Shaver barge tows are above Bonneville Dam 40 miles upstream from Portland and waiting to go through the locks. Ten barges are loaded.
They are tied off at the Fort Raines barge storage area above Bonneville Dam, awaiting transit through the locks when they reopen, Rich said.
"All that wheat is going to move" despite the delay, Rich said.
The barges are closed-hatch and weather is moderate, so Rich doesn't expect the delay to harm the grain.
"It is not uncommon for wheat to be in barges three or four weeks or more," he said. "There isn't a concern about quality degradation."
Wheat exports have been slow due to trade wars and global competition, Filan said.
Overseas customers tend to purchase wheat several months out, he said.
"If it was a very long-term deal, then we'd have some challenges, because I'm not sure the rail could handle the demand," he said.
Railroad tracks line the river gorge, but have much smaller capacity than barges. A four-barge tow carries 480,000 bushels of wheat, roughly the equivalent of 120 to 130 rail cars, Filan said.
Most barges slated for the first half of September have already shipped, Filan said. Some barges slated for the second half will need to be shipped, he said.
"If it's up and running in two weeks, we're not really going to be missing anything, as long as we can get the barges up and moving," Filan said. "If it starts getting longer than that, other plans will have to be made."
About $2 billion in commercial cargo travels the entire system annually, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It's the No. 1 export gateway in the U.S. for wheat and barley and the No. 2 export gateway for corn.
Navigation locks allow the large barges to pass through the massive concrete dams that were built across the Columbia and Snake rivers decades ago to generate hydroelectricity for the U.S. West.
A boat enters a sealed chamber filled with water — essentially like a giant concrete bathtub — and then the water level is lowered or raised to match the level of the river on the other side of the dam. Then the lock opens on the other side and the boat exits.
The concrete sill that is cracked in the Bonneville Dam is similar to a rubber threshold on the bottom of a door. Just as that rubber strip creates a seal to keep cold air and moisture from leaking in under the door, the concrete sill meets up with the lock's gate and creates a seal to keep water in the lock.
The cracked concrete is on the downstream lock gate, but the damage was causing significant leaking in the whole system — so much so that water levels were falling when the lock was in operation, said Gaylord, the Army Corps spokesman.