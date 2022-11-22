Northwest market analysts predict that the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative means a little less wheat price uncertainty — for now.
The agreement — between the United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to allow safe passage of grain from the region — has been extended for 120 days. It was originally set to expire Nov. 19.
When news of the extension was announced, wheat futures promptly dropped, said Byron Behne, senior grains merchant for Northwest Grain Growers in Walla Walla, Wash.
“It was basically just removing uncertainty from the situation — there was always the risk that Russia was going to say ‘No’ as a way to try to force more sanctions to be lifted or something,” Behne said.
The market went down about 10 to 15 cents but has stabilized, said Dan Steiner, grain merchandiser for Morrow County Grain Growers in Boardman, Ore.
When prices drop, farmers quit selling, which keeps white wheat prices from dropping any further, Behne said.
If prices fall below $9 per bushel on the Portland market, “white wheat just doesn’t trade, because farmers won’t sell it,” he said. “Once we get above that level, enough trades to keep it from going any higher, really.”
The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to have the most impact on price, Behne said.
Russia still wants sanctions on fertilizer shipments to be lifted, but may have decided that pulling out of the grain deal wouldn’t improve the chances of that happening, Behne said. Staying in the grain deal makes it more likely Russia will eventually get those concessions.
“Really, extension of the deal is viewed as things being as normal as they can be in the current environment,” he said.
Russia expects to export 44 million metric tons of wheat, “which is a fantastically large amount of wheat,” up from 32 million metric tons last year, Steiner said.
“They need the Black Sea to stay open if they’re going to come anywhere close to that,” Steiner said. “At this stage of the game, it almost feels like Russia’s just waiting until everybody gets tired, and then they’ll do a peace treaty. I think they’ve got everything that they want.”
Will this deal be calmer than the previous one?
“Was the last 120 days calm?” Behne said. “I don’t think anything’s going to be calm until they start talking cease-fire or something over there. It doesn’t seem like that’s top of the agenda here at this point.”
Steiner expects smoother days ahead, though.
“Everything is more difficult in the wintertime,” he said. “I don’t expect a major offensive from one side or the other. Hopefully there’s no big escalation.”
However, he said, if “something really strange, something really goofy and weird happens, this market could get real excited really quickly.”
Unless that happens, Steiner expects soft white prices to remain where they are, around $9 per bushel.
“I don’t expect to get back to $9.50 or $10 (per bushel) any time soon,” he said.
If feed-grain prices for corn fall, soft white wheat prices lose some support and could fall lower, Steiner said.
With a “monster” Australian crop for competition, U.S. and Northwest wheat farmers must find additional sales, Steiner said. Recent additional ... demand from Asian customers has been “desperately” needed, he said.
