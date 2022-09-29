New legislation in the U.S. Senate would double funding for USDA's Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development, sponsors say.
The Cultivating Revitalization by Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports Act of 2022 — called CREAATE — will be taken up by the Senate Agriculture Committee.
The legislation was introduced by Sens. Tina Smith, DFL-Minn.; Angus King, I-Maine; and Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, both R-Iowa.
Each year, wheat growers contribute a portion of their sales to U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry. That qualifies the organization to apply for MAP and FMD funds. More than 60 other U.S. agricultural export promotion organizations also receive funds.
MAP funding has not been increased from $200 million since 2006, and FMD funding has not changed from $34.5 million since 2002.
Foreign competition in most global markets has grown, U.S. Wheat chairperson Rhonda Larson, an East Grand Forks, N.D., wheat grower, said in a press release. Additional funds would enable U.S. Wheat to expand promotional efforts in more markets.
Program funds have also been impacted by inflation and growing administrative costs over the years, according to USDA. The agency estimates MAP and FMD funds have lost nearly 35% of their purchasing power, said Ralph Loos, U.S. Wheat director of communications.
While funding has stagnated, new cooperators were added to the program, Loos said.
The limited budgets for nearly two decades has constrained marketing efforts, he said.
U.S. Wheat's total staff count has dropped by about 25% from its peak in the early 1990s to today. The total number of offices has dropped from 18 in the early 2000s to 14.
U.S. Wheat also uses MAP and FMD funding to enable greater use of U.S. wheat in food aid programs that have taken on increased significance with the disruption of global wheat trade by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Loos said.
“Our food aid programs are the best suited for U.S. wheat to help support the humanitarian needs of those affected by the conflict and for on-going food insecurity,” Nicole Berg, National Association of Wheat Growers president, said in the press release. “Looking ahead to the 2023 Farm Bill legislation, our food aid programs must receive continued support and MAP and FMD programs dollars must be enhanced to support the effort to promote U.S. wheat and other agricultural products.”
Doubling funding for these programs would generate an additional $44.4 billion in U.S. agricultural exports from 2024 to 2029, according to a recent econometric study by the IHS Markit research company and Texas A&M University.
CREEATE has been introduced as a stand-alone bill, but the most likely scenario for it being passed would be as part of the 2023 Farm Bill, a source said on background.
