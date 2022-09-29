sm capitol congress 12.jpg

U.S. Capitol 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

New legislation in the U.S. Senate would double funding for USDA's Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development, sponsors say.

The Cultivating Revitalization by Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports Act of 2022 — called CREAATE — will be taken up by the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com