WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of a $33 billion funding request related to the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration has asked Congress to approve $500 million in subsidies for U.S. farmers to encourage more domestic production of wheat, soybeans, rice and other commodities.
According to USDA, the goal of the request is to prompt U.S. farmers to produce more of certain commodities — especially wheat — which are experiencing a global shortage due to the war.
In a letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Biden wrote that his request "includes funding to support the production of United States food crops that are experiencing a global shortage due to the war in Ukraine."
The proposal has two major components, according to a fact sheet from the White House.
First, $400 million would go toward increasing loan rates for two years for food crops including wheat, rice, soybeans and oil. Under the proposal, wheat loan rates would go up 63%, oilseed up 40%, and loans for rice and pulse crops up 21%.
Second, the plan would use about $100 million to pay a $10 per acre incentive for farmers to increase wheat production through double-cropping wheat and soybeans. This could be paid through crop insurance premiums.
"Through higher loan rates and crop insurance incentives, the request provides greater access to credit and lowers risk for farmers growing these commodities, while lowering costs for American consumers," the White House said in a statement.
Advocates of the proposal say it could help U.S. farmers and boost the global food supply; critics say it's a case of unnecessary market intervention from the government.
Some commodity groups have come out in favor of the proposal, including the National Association of Wheat Growers.
"NAWG appreciates the administration’s creative efforts to ensure a stable food supply for the American people and the world," the wheat association said in a statement.
The association's CEO, Chandler Goule, said members of his organization "would like to see wheat production encouraged throughout the nation and incentivize both spring and winter wheat growers."
Others, in contrast, aren't so sure the proposal is a good idea. Some members of Congress appear skeptical about the use of loan rates as incentives to increase production, and some agricultural economists say it's unclear why the administration would try to increase subsidies for crops that are already fetching high prices.
Critics have also pointed out that the timing of the proposal is odd since the wheat incentive is aimed at the 2023 crop, not this year's crop.
“I don’t think that this sort of intervention from the government makes any sense, other than to read it in a pure political sense, that this is something they feel like they need to do,” Joe Glauber, former chief economist at USDA, told Politico.