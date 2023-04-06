GP Thunder Barley.jpg (copy)

More barley will be planted this year in the Pacific Northwest, NASS predicts.

 Courtesy of Patrick Hayes

Northwest farmers will plant more barley this year after many of them shied away from the crop last year, USDA estimates show. The region's wheat plantings will be down slightly.

