Railroad (copy) (copy)

BNSF Railway operated most of the late or unfilled grain car orders, according to a report compiled by the Surface Transportation Board.

 BNSF Railway

Hubert Christensen ordered 135 grain railcars last fall during the busy season.

He received 74.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you