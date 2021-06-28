The Washington Department of Ecology has no plans to move forward with declaring a drought, as Eastern Washington bakes and wheat farmers harvest smaller crops.
Ecology drought coordinator Jeff Marti acknowledged Friday that dry-land wheat farmers are being "hammered" by the second-driest spring in state history followed by heat waves.
A drought declaration, however, won't bring water to non-irrigated farmland, he said. "I want to make sure that if we do declare drought, it is to accomplish something and be an actual benefit."
Ecology's water-supply committee met Friday to look at current conditions and summer forecasts. A large snowpack continues to melt, filling reservoirs that serve Seattle and Tacoma residents, and Yakima Valley irrigation districts.
Meanwhile, Washington's wheat-producing counties that rely on rain are in an "extreme drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Wheat farmers in counties such as Benton, Yakima and Klickitat are seeing complete crop losses, Washington Association of Wheat Growers executive director Michelle Hennings said.
"Many counties in Eastern Washington are looking at below average for their wheat crop this harvest," she said.
By metrics that reflect how dry the air and ground are, some places, such as Walla Walla and Moses Lake, already are in "exceptional drought," the worst of four drought classifications.
Assistant State Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said in an interview the drought probably will deepen after snow melts. "Once streams drop, I believe the Drought Monitor will be worse," she said.
Washington's wheat industry sent Gov. Jay Inslee a letter in mid-June asking for a drought declaration. The groups said a declaration would help farmers obtain federal aid.
The Inslee administration rejected the request Thursday with a letter from Ecology Director Laura Watson.
Under a drought declaration, Ecology can relieve water shortages by transferring irrigation rights or authorizing emergency wells. That won't help dry-land farmers who need rain, Watson wrote.
"For this reason, a state drought emergency declaration would not be particularly useful for wheat growers, and we have no plans to recommend one at this time," she stated.
Watson said farmers can gain relief through crop insurance or Farm Service Agency assistance that's triggered by federal drought status.
The Drought Monitor will qualify wheat farmers for assistance, though aid also can be triggered by a governor declaring an emergency.
Wheat farmers wanted to make the governor aware of drought losses, Hennings said.
The association "thought it was vital we inform our state of the current negative situation our farmers are experiencing and to inquire if there is anything that can be done at the state level," she said.
Inslee's spokeswoman said Friday the governor is concerned about how drought is affecting agriculture.
"Federal drought declaration and relief programs provide a better fit for addressing the concerns raised by wheat farmers," she said in an email. "We will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate when and if a state drought declaration is appropriate."
State law allows Ecology to give public entities, such as cities or irrigation districts, money for drought-relief projects. There is no money readily available, however.
Although some lawmakers warn climate change will cause more droughts, the Legislature has not aside any money to respond to a drought.
"It certainly limits how effective we can be," Marti said.
The drought won't be a hardship for the state's largest cities. Seattle and Tacoma utilities report ample water supplies.
"Our forecasts indicate we're going to be in pretty good shape all summer," said Alan Chinn, water resources manager for Seattle Public Utilities.
Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond said he's worried about lower-elevation areas in Eastern Washington.
The federal Climate Prediction Center forecasts that July, August and September will be warmer and drier than normal. The center has warned of "excessive heat" through at least the first week of July.
"That has me concerned," Bond said.