Anheuser-Busch is using the latest technology to improve the performance of its new barley varieties.
"The general direction our barley breeding team is moving in is toward more predicted, natural breeding using big data," said Kim Rogowski, senior director of agronomy for Anheuser-Busch.
The company uses genomic selection to predict which lines will perform better based on their genetic makeup, and artificial intelligence and machine learning to focus on data that"s "bigger than our human brains can understand."
Breeding barley typically takes 12 years, but the company has been able to introduce some newer varieties two to four years quicker, Rogowski said.
The company's varieties need to maximize agronomic benefits for growers, with key traits being higher yields, no lodging and disease and pest resistance. They also need ideal malting and brewing traits and use less water.
"It's really critical that the three of these items just synch well for each barley variety we select," Rogowski said. "A brewery can love a variety, but if it has really low yields and a strong ability to sprout quick, then our growers are not going to want to grow it."
The company is also weighing resource utilization. Rogowski points to drought in the upper Midwest this year.
"If there are barley varieties that simply use less water that can grow in places that reach further than we've gone before, those would be ideal traits we would also be looking for," she said.
The company has relationships with more than 600 barley growers in three growing regions, including Idaho, North Dakota and Montana. Many farmers have been partners for generations, Rogowski said.
More than 98% of the company's beer uses barley from those three states and Minnesota. Last year, the company bought 30.5 million bushels of barley.
"Having this geographical diversity helps protect us from those environmental impacts Mother Nature throws our way ... (and) helps protect our barley supply," she said.
The company's sustainability goals for 2025 are to have all farmers "highly skilled, connected and financially empowered," Rogowski said.
"We want to help our growers increase their productivity, protect the environment and deliver on new innovations," she said. "We want our growers to embrace new technology and resources that help move the entire agricultural industry forward, and bridge that gap between tradition and technology."
In 2020, the company began its grower advisory panel. The company also surveys farmers each year.
Current areas of focus include contracting and delivery, quality and agronomics, sustainability and responsible sourcing and connecting with consumers.
Anheuser-Busch has developed guiding principles for soil health and practices in which it will encourage farmers to participate, Rogowski said.
The company is excited about trends and innovation within the industry, but every part of the process begins with farmers, Rogowski said.
"Our growers take great pride in knowing their barley ends up in a Budweiser product. They still think that's really cool," she said. "How can we bring those stories to life even more?"