Agricultural organizations say a draft state-federal report examining the potential costs and other impacts of replacing the benefits of four dams on the lower Snake River raises more questions than it answers.
In fact, the report may take dam breaching off the table completely, one organization's spokesman says.
The Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams on the Snake River have been the target of environmental groups that say they are hindering salmon recovery.
The report estimates it would cost between $10.3 billion and $27.2 billion to replace the dams' benefits, which include barging, energy, irrigation, recreation and economic development. Anticipated costs are not available for several other projects that would be required.
Kramer Consulting and Ross Strategic were commissioned by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to draft the independent report. Report sources include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' 2020 final environmental impact statement and Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson's proposed $33.5 billion plan for salmon recovery.
"While the (dams) certainly are not the only cause of this decline, their impact on salmon outcomes is significant," the report states.
Replacement of the dams is possible, the report states, "at significant cost and with a major infrastructure program."
"Given the potential magnitude of these costs, significant federal investment will be needed," the report states. "Funding from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, for example, could be applied to defray the costs of road, rail and water infrastructure, and provide economic development through improvement of broadband services."
"For the folks that want to make a decision based off of this, I think it raises more questions than it actually answers," said Heather Stebbings, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, a nonprofit trade group that supports regional economic development.
According to the report, breaching the dams would eliminate all commodity barging between the Tri-Cities and Lewiston and Clarkston, causing that transportation to shift to railroads and trucks. Barging could continue between the Tri-Cities and downriver Columbia River ports.
The report calls for a more thorough analysis from the Washington State Department of Transportation regarding the move from barges to roads and railroads, Stebbings said.
"That's a significant missing piece that would have a lot of associated costs with it, to get that true picture of what would need to be accomplished," she said.
"Realistic" elements are also missing from the draft, Stebbings added, such as the costs involved with permitting, particularly when creating additional rail lines, or building new roads and facilities needed to mitigate the impacts of dam breaching.
"The reality of making that happen is a real unknown," Stebbings said, noting that the new infrastructure would be need to be built near water and on cultural and historic lands. "To build railroads or highways in some of these areas could be very difficult."
Breaching the dams would permanently drain the four lower Snake River reservoirs and create "substantial benefits" for area tribes, the report states.
"It would allow tribal peoples to renew their close religious and spiritual connection with approximately 34,000 acres of land where their ancestors lived and are buried — and allow them to properly care for their grave sites," the report states. "They could return to more than 600 to 700 locations where they were accustomed to live, fish, and hunt; harvest plants, roots and berries, conduct cultural and religious ceremonies, and pursue other aspects of their normal traditional lives."
Restoration of salmon abundance would also greatly benefit tribal fisheries, both commercial and subsistence, the report states. Salmon and steelhead are the primary food sources for Columbia Basin tribes today, and have been for thousands of years, with many eating fish at rates higher than non-native populations.
Matt Harris, director of governmental affairs for the Washington Potato Commission and chairman of the Columbia Basin Development League, said the $27 billion price tag doesn't necessarily cover ecological damage from removing the dams, including the cost of dredging and maintaining sediment on the river and the impact on salmon recovery "if you displace or change the environment in such an erroneous fashion."
Harris also wants to know about the higher energy costs consumers and irrigators would pay. He cites reports estimating residents could see a 23% increase to their energy bills.
The report talks in regional fashion, Harris added, but doesn't address the broader impact beyond Washington on the Western Interconnection power grid, which extends from southern Canada to Mexico. Nor does it address the effects of increased atmospheric carbon due to more truck traffic. Also, the roads are not designed to carry the number of trucks that would be needed to replace the barges, he said.
"There's a lot there that this study just does not encompass and it really needs to be re-focused," he said. "It's a bigger conversation than what this study has presented."
"The whole issue is about a lot more than just cutting a check to 'reimburse' people for their losses that could occur if the dams were breached," said Sean Ellis, spokesman for the Idaho Farm Bureau. "Entire industries, including agriculture, depend on the dams for their livelihood and those dams have provided the region with low-cost electricity for decades. Just writing a check and calling it a day does not come close to undoing the damage that would occur if those dams were removed."
Idaho Farm Bureau members "wholeheartedly" support ongoing efforts to improve salmon runs but continue to "adamantly" oppose dam breaching, Ellis said.
"There is no evidence to support the claim that breaching the dams would save the salmon but it’s quite clear that doing so would have a major negative effect on the region’s economy and put a lot of farmers out of business," Ellis said.
For Darryll Olsen, board member for the Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association in Kennewick, Wash., the report boils down to one half-sentence on page 2 of the report's executive summary: "Congressional authorization would be needed for the Army Corps to pursue breaching the dams."
"If that's their political position, they have effectively taken dam breaching off the table — it's gone," Olsen said. "Congress will not be approving dam breaching in any appreciable timeframe. Not going to happen. It's certainly not going to happen between now and November, and it's not going to happen after November."
Murray and Inslee are slated to make their final recommendation this summer.
Murray and Inslee "know what they're doing," Olsen said. "These are not incompetent people. They realize they've effectively taken dam breaching off the table."
Olsen expected "quite a bit more structure" in the report, to serve plaintiffs and defendants as environmental groups challenge NOAA's biological opinion in court.
"That's missing, that's kind of not there," he said.
Olsen also questioned the value of listing the potential cost range. But "it wouldn't matter if you said $270 billion as long as they have made that statement, they want congressional authorization," he said. "That is not going to happen."
The draft report is available to the public and for comment through July 11.
“We continue to approach the question of breaching with open minds and without a predetermined decision," Murray and Inslee stated. "We each remain firmly committed to saving our salmon. We also know that the dams provide significant benefits to our region’s economy and communities. In the coming weeks, we will carefully review and consider public input, tribal consultation, and other engagement from stakeholders before making any recommendations.”