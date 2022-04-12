Railroads are a vital piece of the supply chain for U.S. agriculture and are usually a cost-effective and reliable way to get agricultural goods to their destination.
But current rail service disruptions have contributed to a large increase in the number of unfilled orders faced by shippers, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The disruptions are associated with labor shortages, railcar inventory and capacity, weather and shortfalls in other global transportation networks, Daniel Munch, Farm Bureau economist, said in the latest “Market Intel” report.
Looking at the seven Class I railroads that are responsible for about 94% of the revenue generated by the U.S. rail system, the number of unfilled orders for grain cars increased from 93,000 in the first quarter of 2021 to 137,000 in the first quarter of 2022.
More than half of those orders were 11 or more days overdue, revealing the severity of disruption for some shippers, he said.
“When grain shippers are unable to receive orders from railroads, it disrupts agriculture markets throughout the broader supply chain,” he said.
Flour and feed mills waiting on deliveries of grain that never arrive could be forced to temporarily cease operations and cut off sales to customers until deliveries return, he said.
“This means livestock operations that are reliant on the feed shipped from these mills may be forced to ration or stop feeding until deliveries return or find alternative feed options, stunting the production cycle and putting the health and wellbeing of livestock at risk,” he said.
Shippers scrambling to find alternative methods to deliver their goods are seeing steep increases in the price to acquire service contracts in the secondary railcar market, he said
Rates in the secondary railcar market (for BNSF Railway and Union Pacific) in the first quarter of 2022 averaged $602 per car above the average rate in the primary market. That’s a nearly 500% increase from the average of $102 per-car premium in the first quarters of 2018 through 2021, he said.
That premium is on top of the average rate of $5,378 per car in the primary market in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $5,195 in the first quarter of 2021.
“Competing transportation options, like trucking, have their own slew of service shocks and remain a far costlier, often less efficient option,” he said.
There are also impacts on the farm.
“Farmers paying for storage in grain elevators that cannot move product may face added holding fees, contributing to even higher marketing expenses,” he said.
In addition, service disruptions impact the local basis for cash commodities that influence the price farmers receive for their crops, he said.
There are also concerns about the impacts of possible mergers, line closures and consolidation in the rail system, he said.
“Altogether, a handicapped railway system puts the profitability of many farms, ranches and agribusinesses at risk and contributes to uncertainty in already unsettled commodity markets,” he said.
Beyond creative solutions to immediately improve railway efficiency, long-term investments in on-farm and on-operation storage facilities may help hedge against transportation disruptions, he said.
In any case, improvements will need to be in place soon to prevent further disruptions across the farm economy, he said.