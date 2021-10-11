MT. ANGEL, Ore. — It has been a banner year for Wilco's FFA Forever Program, with record donations to the Oregon FFA Foundation and spending at junior livestock auctions.
The Oregon-based agricultural cooperative raised more than $200,000 for FFA programs statewide during its annual August fundraiser. That includes more than $100,000 in donations from customers at Wilco retail stores, and more than $70,000 from participating vendors. Wilco also donated an additional $25,000.
Wilco established the FFA Forever Program in 2012, and since then has pledged more than $1.5 million in support for the organization. Oregon FFA has 111 local chapters with 11,375 youth members and 161 agriculture teachers.
Sam Bugarsky, president and CEO of Wilco, said the co-op's commitment to supporting rural communities and helping youth in agriculture thrive "has never been stronger."
"Partnering with our vendors, customers, employees and farmer-owners to assure that the future of agriculture is bright is one of Wilco's core values and is absolutely a highlight of our co-op," Bugarsky said.
Wilco's support for Oregon FFA and 4-H members extends beyond the FFA Forever Program. This year, the co-op also nearly doubled its spending at junior livestock auctions — bidding and purchasing market animals at 26 events across three states.
In all, Wilco spent more than $130,000 at the auctions, contributing to more than 150 individual projects and bidding thousands of times to bump up prices for kids.
Finally, Wilco is providing more than $150,000 in youth rebates for 4-H and FFA members in Oregon, Washington and California to help jumpstart their 2022 projects. The rebates can be redeemed at Wilco stores throughout October.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.