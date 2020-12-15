MT. ANGEL, Ore. — Wilco, a farmers' cooperative based in Mt. Angel, Ore., has awarded two, $4,000 grants to a pair of Oregon FFA chapters to install new equipment and expand agricultural education programs.
The donations are part of Wilco's FFA Forever program, which has surpassed more than $1 million since it started.
Astoria FFA will use its $4,000 grant to help purchase drip irrigation, benches and other supplies for a larger greenhouse.
Crook County FFA received $4,000 to help install pod irrigation and cross fencing, adding two additional pastures for its land lab.
Sam Bugarsky, president and CEO of Wilco, said the co-op is committed to helping youth in agriculture thrive.
"We look forward to continued support of these youth programs as we partner with our vendors, customers, employees and farmer-owners to assure our future is bright," Bugarsky said in a statement.
As part of the FFA Forever program, Wilco earmarks more than $125,000 annually to support the Oregon FFA Foundation. Of that total, $25,000 goes directly to benefit local FFA chapters.
Wilco also helped 11 Oregon county fairs pivot to virtual livestock auctions for FFA and 4-H members amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to providing $2,000 for fees and expenses associated with hosting a virtual auction, Wilco members were active bidders, contributing to the purchases of more than 100 animals and helping to bump up prices.
"Many of our team members were in FFA and 4-H as kids, so we immediately recognized how disheartening the situation was with fairs canceled," Bugarsky said. "We were happy to add the additional donations and be active in virtual auctions to add good things in tough times."
Finally, to help jump-start youth projects in 2021, Wilco has also mailed out over $150,000 in rebates for those with youth accounts in Oregon and Washington.
Established in 1967, Wilco today serves more than 500,000 customers and has more than 3,000 farmer members across the Pacific Northwest.